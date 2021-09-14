A brand new restaurant specialising in Hawaiian poke is set to open in Notting Hill this weekend, with renowned London tattoo artists set to offer free tattoos in celebration of Poke House’s first UK opening.

On Saturday 18th September, the Portobello Road restaurant will host tattoo artists such as Ricky Williams and his team from South City Market, who’ll be inking customers with California-inspired designs for free – usually charging in excess of £150 per hour, with a two-year waiting list.

Moreover, customers who commit to getting a tattoo of Poke House’s logo at the launch event have been promised “free poke for life”.

Set up in 2018 by friends Matteo Pichi and Vittoria Zanetti, Poke House is a fast-casual brand with 30 restaurants across Italy, Portugal and Spain. The expansion into the UK follows a €20 million Series B funding round led by Eulero Capital, with the brand having acquired London-based Ahi Poké from BVC Group.

Despite the damaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Poke House expects to turnover €40 million this year, with plans to open seven venues in London by the end of the year, with the first site’s opening having been pushed back from June.

‘Hawaiian taste with Californian soul’

Offering “Hawaiian taste”, with “Californian soul”, the brand’s poke is served the ‘West Coast Way’, with a core Cali range of House Specials, including ‘Sunny Salmon’ and ‘Spicy Tuna’.

A collection of six bases, 12 proteins, 18 greens, 17 dressings, and seven toppings are also available, giving customers the option to customise their own poke bowl. A new ‘special recipe’ will also be introduced each season to go alongside the main offering.

All of these options will be offered for free, if customers commit to getting a tattoo of the brand’s fish logo on opening day.

The small print

In addition to the Poke House logo, a selection of free tattoo designs will also be available from 10am on Saturday 18th September. The offer is available alongside a selection of terms and conditions, however.

Naturally, all participants must bring a valid UK ID proving they’re over the age of 18, while all will be required to sign a waiver form declaring they’re of a sound body and mind to be fit to make a decision to have a tattoo.

Bafflingly, the free ‘poke for life’ offer is actually limited to four times a month, over a five-year period, which is somewhat misleading if you plan on outliving the time frame.

You’re also unable to roll over any poke not redeemed in the previous month, but free avocado is offered to loyalty card members throughout September, which is some consolation for making a lifetime commitment.

