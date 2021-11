Let’s face it, scrambled eggs are great. They’re creamy and delicious, quick to make, and can be super versatile – it all depends on what herbs and spices you choose to add.

For this particular recipe, we are going for a peppery taste with added paprika, ground pepper, and chilli flakes. If you are not a fan of heat then feel free to leave the chillies out or put in less.

The paprika will bring a sweet peppery taste that will blend perfectly with the creamy texture from the added cream. And the eggs will be served with avocado which will also add to that silky and creamy texture.

Get the perfect scrambled eggs

An important step to getting the perfect scrambled eggs is to mix the eggs in a bowl before transferring them into a pan. This might seem obvious to most people, however, there will always be a few looking for shortcuts. Cracking the eggs directly into the pan and then mixing it will result in a streaky, tough texture.

Remember to remove your eggs from the heat right before they’re finished cooking. They can still look a bit loose and runny since they will continue to cook after you remove them from the heat. This way you’re guaranteed to not get overcooked scrambled eggs.

Ingredients 3 Large Eggs

1/2 Onion

1 tbsp peanut oil (Can be substituted with any heat resistant oil)

1/2 Avocado

1/4 tsp Smoked Paprika

Pinch Chilli Flakes (Optional)

2 Slices of your favourite bread

1/3 Cup Cream

Salt & Pepper Instructions Dice the onion and, in a medium sized frying pan, cook on a medium-high heat for 8-10 minutes in the peanut oil.

Stir regularly to avoid sticking and remove into a bowl when brown.

Whilst the onion is cooking add the eggs, cream, paprika into a bowl, season with salt and pepper and mix well until smooth.

Scoop the avo half into another bowl and mash it with a fork until smooth then season lightly with salt and pepper. When the onions are done and out of the pan, reduce the heat to low-medium.

Add egg mixture to the pan and stir continuously using a spatula. Make sure not to let any egg cook onto the bottom of the pan. If there is any sizzling then reduce the temperature further.

Start toasting the bread and spread the avocado over the toast when it is ready. Set aside near the stove.

If the egg close to the bottom of the pan gets "dry" then stir faster and/or reduce heat. Cook the eggs until they start to hold their shape and are no longer a liquid, making sure to flatten any chunks of egg that form.

Add the onions back into the pan and mix into the eggs.

Remove the eggs from the heat just before they appear to be cooked as the residual heat will complete the cooking process.

Mixing in a small knob of cold butter at this time will halt the cooking process and add extra silkiness to the dish.

Dish the eggs onto the avocado and garnish with fresh basil or Chimichurri. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

