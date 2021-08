Egg mayo dip might just be your answer when you’re not in the mood for the usual scrambled or fried eggs. Enjoy the normal way of boiled eggs but serve it with a twist!

Boiling eggs are one of the easiest methods to prepare eggs. However, there are different levels of boiled eggs. The longer the egg is boiled, the harder the yolk of the egg will become. So if you still want a bit of ooze from the yolk, don’t boil the egg too long.

The extra pop of flavour of the dip comes from what ingredients are added to the boiled eggs. And all you need for this quick and easy egg mayo dip is:

Eggs

Mayonaise

Garlic powder

Condensed milk

Spring onion

Salt and pepper

The dip will have a creamy texture thanks to the mixture of the mayonnaise and condensed milk together. And the added spring onion will bring a sweet and fresh taste to the egg dip. Salt and pepper is, of course, a necessity for this dip, so don’t be shy with it!

Serving Tip For Egg Mayo Dip

Cut a freshly baked loaf of bread (our favourites are ciabatta or sourdough bread) into strips and toast them a bit. These bread fingers are perfect to dip into your delicious egg mayo dip!

If you’re looking for a freshly baked bread recipe to go with your dip, be sure to check out our Multi-Grain Wholemeal Bread recipe.