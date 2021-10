It’s almost stir-Friday! Add these delicious homemade pork nuggets into your noodle dish and serve with a sweet and sour sauce for the perfect Asian-flavoured dish.

From pork chops to nuggets

In order to make these pork nuggets, you will be needing pork chops that are deboned fat trimmed off, and cut into cubes. Because pork chops are such a lean cut, they are relatively quick-cooking, thus can be prone to overcooking. And when they overcook, they are quick to dry out and become tough and chewy.

The flavour lies within the marinade

Luckily, one of the ways to tenderize the meat so that it won’t dry out and become chewy is to marinate it. And for this tasty Asian-inspired marinade you will need the following:

Light soy sauce

Dark soy sauce

Brown sugar

Ginger

Sesame oil

The light soy sauce is golden brown in colour and rich in taste to add flavour to the marinade. And it automatically uplifts the flavour of the pork. On the other hand, dark soy sauce is used for its deep colour. And, combined with the lighter sauce, it adds the perfect taste and colour to the dish.

Once the nuggets are dipped in batter and fried to perfection, top it off with a sweet and sour sauce and enjoy.

Pork Sweet And Sour Nuggets Enjoy this simple yet tasty Asian-inspired pork nugget dish. Served with a sweet and sour sauce, these are perfect in any meal or even as a quick snack. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 30 minutes Marinade Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 kg Pork chops, deboned, fat trimmed then the meat is cut into cubes.

½ cup cornflour, more if needed

Canola oil for deep-frying

sweet and sour sauce of your choice Marinade: 120 ml light soy sauce

80 ml dark soy sauce

60 ml brown sugar

1 piece of ginger, peeled and grated

5 ml olive or sesame oil The batter for Frying the Nuggets: 300 g self-raising flour

100 ml cornflower

10 ml baking powder

1 tsp cayenne pepper

330 ml sprite (must be cold) Instructions Whisk all the ingredients together, add this to the cubed pork, mix well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or longer.

Mix all the dry ingredients for the batter together Mix in the sprite slowly just before you will be dunking the pork, ensure there are no lumps.

Drain the marinated pork in a colander, then sprinkle the dry ingredients with the cornflour all over the pork cubes, ensuring all the cubes have been covered.

Heat 750ml oil, test the heat with a little batter, it must bubble immediately and not flow to the bottom.

Dip a few cubes of pork in the batter just a few at a time and fry until golden brown

Drain on a paper towel. Repeat until all the meat has been fried.

*Serve with a sweet and sour sauce of your choice, with rice or noodles. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

