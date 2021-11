You’ve heard of potato and even sweet potato wedges, well, now it’s time to try butternut wedges. These wedges are an absolute treat with hints of garlic and herbs especially coming through.

The versatility of butternut

Butternut has a naturally sweet and nutty flavour which makes it that much more versatile in the kitchen. And with this wedges recipe, we will be playing around with the fact that butternut works brilliantly with both savoury and sweet flavours.

The savoury taste will come from the herbs (oregano, rosemary, parsley, thyme) and garlic mostly, while the sweet taste will come from the treacle sugar that is added to the marinade. And a sneaky taste of sour will pop through thanks to the lemon juice – but this will just enhance all the other delicious flavours.

The perfect salad

A delicious Orzo salad will be served along with the butternut wedges. And the Mediterranean influences of the salad will complement the wedges beautifully. The salad’s main ingredient is the Orzo pasta – a Greek pasta shaped like a large grain of rice. This filling and tasty salad are completed with fresh ingredients such as olives, red peppers and of course, feta cheese.

And lastly, all you have to do is blend the ingredients together to make the dressing. Once done, you are left with a sweet and tangy salad dressing to drizzle over your meal.

Sticky Butternut Wedges with Mediterranean Orzo Salad Fresh and flavoursome, this Mediterranean dish of Sticky Butternut Wedges with Orzo Salad is a perfect meal for a warm and Sunny day! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 1 hour 30 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes Author: Nato Zondagh Ingredients For the Sticky Butternut Wedges 200 g Butternut Cut into wedges

3 g Dried Oregano

2 g Rosemary Finely chopped

2 g Parsley Finely chopped

2 g Thyme Finely chopped

5 g Garlic Finely chopped

15 ml Olive Oil

15 g Treacle Sugar

15 ml Lemon Juice

2 g Fine Salt

1 g Fine Pepper For the Orzo Salad 50 g Orzo Pasta Cooked al dente

20 g Kalamata Olive Pitted and cubed

30 g Red Pepper Diced

30 g Red Onion Diced

30 g Plum Tomato Chopped

30 g Greek Feta Cheese Crumbled

5 g Parsley Finely chopped

30 g Cucumber Diced For the Dressing 10 ml Balsamic Vinegar

10 g Treacle Sugar

1 g Fine Pepper

20 ml Olive Oil

50 ml Coconut Cream

1 g Garlic Chopped

1 g Fine Salt Instructions For the Sticky Butternut Wedges Combine all the ingredients in a bowl & mix well.

Place butternut wedges & marinade in a bowl. Leave to marinade for 1 hour.

Line a baking tray with foil, brush with oil, arrange wedges on baking tray in single layer.

Drizzle with marinade.

Grill in oven @ 200'C for 30 min to an hour until sticky and cooked through. For the Orzo Salad Mix everything together & coat with balsamic dressing. For the Dressing Blitz all the ingredients together to make a smooth dressing. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

