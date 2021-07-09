This melt-in-your-mouth Scotch fillet steak recipe will make you look like a total pro and feel like you’re dining at the best steakhouse in town!

The creamy wine and peppercorn sauce does all sorts of delicious things to the tender and juicy pan-seared beef steak, complementing its rich, meaty flavour. As an added bonus, this mouthwatering recipe is quick and fairly easy — perfect for weeknight dinners.

What is Scotch fillet steak?

Scotch fillet is a beef steak from the rib section and is regarded by many as the most flavoursome steak cut. In fact, a Scotch fillet is a rib-eye steak with the bone removed. Its marbling of fat makes it very good for fast and hot cooking. With the bone out it becomes a Scotch Fillet or Boneless rib–Eye

Tips for a tender and juicy Scotch fillet

The thickness of the steaks should be about 2.5cm or one inch thick as you want to pan-fry this on the stove (thicker cuts need to be finished in the oven).

Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel before frying and season generously with salt and pepper. This helps to form that amazing crust which make for a great steak.

Spoon some butter over your Scotch fillet steak as you are frying it in the skillet or pan.

Test your steaks for doneness. Rare is soft, medium feels springy and well done is firm.

Always rest steaks after cooking. This is a must-do step for any protein you cook hard and fast. Cover the steaks loosely with foil and rest for five to 10 minutes (time will depend on their thickness).

It’s also a good idea to take the steaks from the heat just shy of the degree of doneness goal. The resting time then allows the steak to complete cooking itself and the juices to set while the fibres “relax”.

These Scotch fillet steaks are also delicious served with a ribbon-shaped pasta, such as pappardelle.

Scotch Fillet Steak Scotch fillet steaks smothered in a creamy wine sauce and a side of mash potato is the perfect combination for a quick and easy dinner. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 800 g Scotch Fillet Steak Five thick slices of Scotch Fillet Steak

4 tbsp butter

3 tbsp olive oil

½ cup thick cream

2 tbsp cracked black pepper

1 cup red wine

salt and freshly ground black pepper

5 large potatoes Instructions Drizzle steak with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, set aside.

Peel potatoes and cut into 2cm chunks. Place in a pot, cover with water and bring to the boil. Cook the potatoes until tender (about eight to 10 minutes). Drain, add the butter and a little cream and mash until smooth. Season to taste. Cover with lid to keep warm.

In the meantime, heat butter in a grill skillet over high heat. Once hot, add steak. Sear two to three minutes before flipping over. Flip about three times for a total cooking time of four minutes for medium to rare. If you need it well done, flip for longer. Remove from pan and allow steak to rest in an oven tray, loosely covering with foil. Set in the oven to keep warm. Repeat the process for more steaks.

Return used skillet to the stove, scraping all the little steak bits loose. Add red wine and the 1/2 cup cream. Add in one to two tablespoons of cracked pepper and stir to combine. Turn on the heat to simmer for two minutes, or until slightly thickened. If you need more sauce, add more wine and cream. Season to taste.

Remove the fillet from the oven.

Serve with mashed potatoes and salad of your choice.

When plating, spoon over the sauce and if required, add more ground pepper. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Super Simple No-bake Macaroni and Cheese