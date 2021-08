Potatoes might just be the most versatile ingredient out there. Whether you fry, boil, mash or bake them, they will always be delicious. And this recipe is no different. We promise this potato and onion bake in Béchamel sauce is as good as it sounds.

What is Béchamel sauce?

There are a few theories as to how béchamel sauce was invented. Some believe that it came over to France from Italy in the 1500s. Others believe that Louis de Béchameil invented the sauce in the 1700s whilst being the chief steward to King Louis XIV. And the first documented bechamel sauce appeared in 1733 in a cookbook named The Modern Cook.

Not all of us might consider ourselves to be modern cooks, but knowing how to make a basic Béchamel sauce is already a step in the right direction. The modern-day Béchamel sauce mainly consists of three ingredients: butter, flour and milk. So it can be quite bland, but that is where the extra herbs and spices play a major role in the flavour of the dish. In this potato bake recipe, we will be adding Italian seasoning, black pepper and salt.

The trick to a perfectly smooth sauce is to never stop stirring. As the butter and flour are being combined and melted, it is important to keep stirring the mixture to avoid lumps from forming. Also remember to add the milk slowly, little by little. As soon as you feel like your sauce is nearing perfection, try the wooden spoon test. Dip your spoon in the sauce and run your finger down the spoon. If the sauce stays separated, you’ve reached the perfect Béchamel sauce consistency.

Potato Bake Tip

If you are pressed for time (or too hungry to wait), boil the potatoes for a bit before layering them with the onion and Bechamel sauce mixture. This will definitely take a few minutes off of the baking time.