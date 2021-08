This pork bean soup infused with cumin is the perfect winter warmer on those rainy days.

This soup is full of nutrition and flavour. Ingredients like onions, carrots and garlic are used as the basis of the soup and bring a freshness to the taste. The added herbs and spices are truly what makes all the flavours pop and work well together. The paprika and cumin really bring a rich flavour to the soup and taste wonderful with the fresh lemon as garnish. If you are not a fan of spiciness, feel free to leave the dried chillies as garnish.

For the pork, feel free to either use pork chops or the shoulder cut. The shoulder cut might be tougher than the pork chop, however, as it simmers with the rest of the ingredients it will get more and more tender.

All about the beans

For this recipe we will be adding dried red beans, that has been soaked overnight. Soaking beans can cut the cooking time by up to 70%. To soak the beans, cover them with water and add salt. Let them soak for at least 4 hours or, preferably, for 12 hours. The longer the beans soak, the more moisture will build up. This will help the beans to cook evenly without splitting open and losing any nutritional content. When you are ready to add them to your soup, drain and rinse the beans.

Not only do beans bring a certain taste and texture to a dish, but it is also good for you. Red beans are a great source of iron and potassium and can be an excellent source of protein.

Enjoy this hearty pork bean soup with freshly baked bread and you’re all set for dinner.