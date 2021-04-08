With a restaurant in Shoreditch, Oklava first launched in 2015, with chef Selin Kiazim drawing on her Turkish-Cypriot heritage to prepare a veritable selection of modern takes on classic dishes. Having been closed due to lockdown measures, the restaurant plans to re-open for outdoor dining next week, all being well. Until then, chef Selin has shared a recipe for her chilli roast cauliflower, embellished with pistachios, red onion and parsley. An ideal (vegetarian) accompaniment to summer barbecues.
Chilli roast cauliflower with pistachios, red onion & parsley recipe
Ingredients
Serves 4-6 as part of tapas-style meal
- Cauliflower head, ½, leave some of the green stalks on
- Açi biber paste, 2 tbsp (available at Turkish supermarkets)
- Tatli biber paste, 1 tbsp (available at Turkish supermarkets)
- Extra virgin olive oil, 50ml
- Parsley leaves, 5 tbsp
- Pistachios, 5 tbsp, toasted & roughly chopped
- Red onion, ½, sliced as finely as you can
- Sumac, 1 tsp
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Method
- Pre-heat the oven to 180c.
- Cut the cauliflower into 4 equal wedges, rinse under cold water and pat dry.
- Mix together the açi buber paste and tatli biber paste with 30ml of the olive oil and a little salt and pepper. Rub the mix all over the cauliflower wedges (you may want to wear gloves to do this) and place onto a lined baking tray. Place into the oven for around 15-20 minutes.
- Take out of the oven and place them into a dry, hot non-stick frying pan for a minute or so on either side to achieve a slightly charred surface.
- Place 1 wedge on every plate and top with the parsley, red onion and pistachios. Drizzle over the remaining olive oil and finally a sprinkling of sumac.
This article was amended on 6/7/20, updated with information on re-opening dates.
