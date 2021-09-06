Britain’s youngest MP will return to Parliament after a three-month absence as she makes a “good recovery” from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Labour’s Nadia Whittome said she is “excited” about heading back to the Commons on Monday when the House returns from the summer recess.
Whittome, 25, announced in May that she would take a leave of absence after months of trying to manage her condition alongside full-time work.
I’m pleased to announce that tomorrow will be my first day back in Parliament representing the people of Nottingham East.— Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) September 5, 2021
Thank you sincerely for all your support and understanding during my leave of absence. The response was truly humbling.
I’m excited to be back. pic.twitter.com/SYuqXGOWxe
“I’m making a good recovery, I feel well, I’m excited to be back representing the people of Nottingham East in Parliament,” she said in a video message.
“I want to thank everyone for your understanding over the last three months.”
Welcome back
MPs welcomed Whittome’s return with messages of support.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We’re all delighted to have you back, Nadia.”
We’re all delighted to have you back, Nadia. https://t.co/EjtnXmR4f1— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) September 5, 2021
Whittome has been praised for her openness in discussing her diagnosis.
She was elected in December 2019 at the age of 23.
As the youngest MP, Whittome is referred to as the Baby of the House.
