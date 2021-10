A treat to all flavour profiles

The minty fresh sauce is definitely the star of this recipe and will take your lamb chops to the next level. To make the saucy goodness, you will be needing:

Ground ginger

Fresh mint

Fresh coriander

Green chilli

Five-spice powder

Honey

Rice wine vinegar

The thing that makes this sauce so delicious is that even though most of the ingredients are fresh with a powerful taste, they all blend beautifully together instead of overpowering each other. And, in our opinion, the five-spice powder just brings all the flavours together.

Five-spice powder is a spice mixture used predominantly in Chinese cuisine. The five flavours of the spices (sweet, bitter, sour, salty and umami) refer to the traditional Chinese elements. The most common mix is star anise, cloves, cinnamon, Sichuan pepper, and fennel. However, if you do not have or like five-spice powder, feel free to use any spice you feel will suit the flavour base of this dish.

The health benefits of mint

Not only does mint bring a fresh pop of flavour to any dish, but it can also be healthy! Even though mint is not typically consumed in large quantities, it does contain a fair amount of nutrients. And it is a particularly good source of vitamin A which is critical for eye health and night vision.

Lamb Chops With Mint Sauce Bring out the lighter and fresher flavours of a pork chop by making these Asian-inspired lamb chops served with a delicious mint sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 55 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 10 ml ground ginger

80 ml chopped fresh mint

60 ml chopped fresh coriander

1 medium green chili

2 ml five-spice powder or any spice of your choice

15 ml honey

60 ml rice wine vinegar

125 ml oil

salt and pepper to taste

1 kg lamb chops Instructions Process the sauce ingredients in a food processor to a smooth puree. Taste and adjust the amount of seasoning to taste.

Place the chops in a sealable bag, pour in 45 ml of the mint sauce, and leave to marinate in the fridge for an hour or more.

Preheat the grill to moderately high. Roast the chops for five minutes on each side.

Transfer the chops to plates and spoon over the remaining mint sauce.

Serve with rice or boiled small potatoes. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

