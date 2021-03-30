The Parmesan cheese gives this wholesome vegetable side dish a delicious Mediterranean taste twist to add some zest to your main meal.

According to legend, during the Great Fire of London of 1666, Samuel Pepys buried his “Parmazan cheese, as well as his wine and some other things” to preserve them. Get the picture? This cheese is a guaranteed winner on the culinary front and takes pasta dishes, soups and risottos to the next level.

The famous cheese, which hails from southern Italy, brings a fruity and nutty taste to the recipe’s colourful selection of vegetables — red and green peppers; butternut; baby marrows; and red onion — which is first fried and then steamed to perfection.

Try to stick to using red onions as sweetness is a red onion’s greatest asset. The other obvious reason for using red onions in this dish is its deep red hue which provides a nice variety in colour that other onions don’t.

Once your vegetables are done, season with some black pepper and salt. You can also add a squirt of lemon juice before garnishing it with some scraped or grated Parmesan cheese. Parmesan cheese is also available in powdered form in packets. It’s as easy as that you create this dish of Veggies Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese.

Veggies Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese Throw together a healthy and flavourful side dish of delicious vegetables with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese on top. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 red onion sliced

1 butternut cubed

baby marrows sliced

1 green pepper chopped

1 red pepper chopped

30 ml olive oil extra virgin

1 tsp vegetable spice

salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup parmesan cheese Instructions In a frying pan, heat the oil and add the vegetables.

Cover the pan with the lid for 15 minutes, on low heat.

Season to taste and sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the dish. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

