Making the perfect rolled beef roast has never been this easy. The garlic, black pepper and fresh herbs will give a divine flavour to your meat.

And of course, you can turn your roasting venture into a one-pan meal by adding vegetables, such as carrots, onions and potatoes, into the mix. As a matter of fact, it is best to raise the rolled beef roast off the bottom of the tray by placing it on chopped vegetables to ensure even cooking and roasting.

It’s always a good idea to take your roast out of the fridge an hour before you plan on cooking it to reach room temperature. This ensures that the fibres in the meat “relax” and is key to a tender and juicy end result.

One of the most important steps of cooking any rolled roast beef is to allow it to “rest” after you remove it from the oven. The beef juices during cooking, congregate in the middle of the joint. Resting time will allow the juices to diffuse back out and soak into the whole of the joint. Cover the roast with aluminium foil and let it rest for 15 minutes.

Slice and serve!

Rolled Beef Roast This tender and juicy rolled beef roast will add that wow! factor to your Sunday lunch or special occasions. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 3 kg rolled beef roast

1 tbsp salt

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 tbsp crushed garlic

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tbsp barbecue spice

fresh thyme sprigs

fresh rosemary twigs

fresh black pepper (to taste)

30 ml Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

100 ml warm water Instructions Make a rub of all the ingredients, except the fresh herbs and water

Rub the roast vigorously all over

Push the mixture into the openings of the rolled beef

Preheat the oven to 180°C

Place the beef in a roasting pan with a lid, and pour in the water and fresh herbs

Place your roast in the oven, covered, for 30 minutes

Remove the lid for the next 30 minutes

Cook the roast for longer depending on how you like your meat: rare, medium or well-done

The sauce in the bottom of your roast pan makes a delicious gravy

Add gravy powder to thicken

Place potatoes around your roast for the last 30 minutes Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

