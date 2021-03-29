Making the perfect rolled beef roast has never been this easy. The garlic, black pepper and fresh herbs will give a divine flavour to your meat.
And of course, you can turn your roasting venture into a one-pan meal by adding vegetables, such as carrots, onions and potatoes, into the mix. As a matter of fact, it is best to raise the rolled beef roast off the bottom of the tray by placing it on chopped vegetables to ensure even cooking and roasting.
It’s always a good idea to take your roast out of the fridge an hour before you plan on cooking it to reach room temperature. This ensures that the fibres in the meat “relax” and is key to a tender and juicy end result.
One of the most important steps of cooking any rolled roast beef is to allow it to “rest” after you remove it from the oven. The beef juices during cooking, congregate in the middle of the joint. Resting time will allow the juices to diffuse back out and soak into the whole of the joint. Cover the roast with aluminium foil and let it rest for 15 minutes.
Slice and serve!
Ingredients
- 3 kg rolled beef roast
- 1 tbsp salt
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp crushed garlic
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 2 tbsp barbecue spice
- fresh thyme sprigs
- fresh rosemary twigs
- fresh black pepper (to taste)
- 30 ml Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin
- 100 ml warm water
Instructions
- Make a rub of all the ingredients, except the fresh herbs and water
- Rub the roast vigorously all over
- Push the mixture into the openings of the rolled beef
- Preheat the oven to 180°C
- Place the beef in a roasting pan with a lid, and pour in the water and fresh herbs
- Place your roast in the oven, covered, for 30 minutes
- Remove the lid for the next 30 minutes
- Cook the roast for longer depending on how you like your meat: rare, medium or well-done
- The sauce in the bottom of your roast pan makes a delicious gravy
- Add gravy powder to thicken
- Place potatoes around your roast for the last 30 minutes
