By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

With winter well on its way, one of the most ideal dishes is a rich, comforting and warming fish pie. Not only is it an absolute classic, it is also relatively simple to prepare, as demonstrated with this week’s recipe from Bel and the Dragon – a group of country inns in Southern England. Infused with sorrel and petit pois, using hake, sea trout, prawns and brown shrimp and topped with golden mashed potato; here’s a simple step by step guide to recreate the dish at home.

Further information on Bel and the Dragon and their various locations can be found at belandthedragon.co.uk.

Fish Pie Infused with sorrel and petit pois, using hake, sea trout, prawns and brown shrimp and topped with golden mashed potato; here’s a simple step by step guide to recreate the dish at home. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 500 gram Hake, sea trout, prawns & brown shrimp

20 gram Sorrel, 20 seperated into leaves & stalks

120 gram Petits pois

1 Small onion

a bunch Spring onions

600 ml Fish stock

1 Bay leaf

550 ml Double cream

1 kg Potatoes

100 gram Butter

50 gram Milk

20 gram Egg yolk

Salt & pepper freshly ground to taste Instructions Peel, finely dice and soften a small onion in a large pan with a little olive oil.

Add the fish stock, sorrel stalks and bay leaf then bring to a boil

Dice the fish into large chunks and simmer for five minutes, then lift out with a slotted spoon and cool

Bring the fish stock to a boil and reduce by half, add 500ml of double cream then strain the sauce and season

Allow the sauce to cool then add the chopped spring onions, sorrel leaves, petits pois and gently fold in the fish

Pour either into a large pie dish or individual ramekins

Peel and cut the potatoes into even-sized pieces

Cook in boiling salted water for about 15 minutes until soft, then drain and return to the pan over a gentle heat to remove any excess moisture

Using an old-fashioned masher or a potato ricer, thoroughly mash the potatoes

Mix butter, milk, 50ml cream and egg yolk into the mashed potato until soft enough to spread over the fish mixture

Season and pipe or gently fork to cover the fish

Pre-heat the oven to 180C and bake for 40 minutes until golden and bubbly. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

