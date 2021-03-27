By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
With winter well on its way, one of the most ideal dishes is a rich, comforting and warming fish pie. Not only is it an absolute classic, it is also relatively simple to prepare, as demonstrated with this week’s recipe from Bel and the Dragon – a group of country inns in Southern England. Infused with sorrel and petit pois, using hake, sea trout, prawns and brown shrimp and topped with golden mashed potato; here’s a simple step by step guide to recreate the dish at home.
Further information on Bel and the Dragon and their various locations can be found at belandthedragon.co.uk.
Ingredients
- 500 gram Hake, sea trout, prawns & brown shrimp
- 20 gram Sorrel, 20 seperated into leaves & stalks
- 120 gram Petits pois
- 1 Small onion
- a bunch Spring onions
- 600 ml Fish stock
- 1 Bay leaf
- 550 ml Double cream
- 1 kg Potatoes
- 100 gram Butter
- 50 gram Milk
- 20 gram Egg yolk
- Salt & pepper freshly ground to taste
Instructions
- Peel, finely dice and soften a small onion in a large pan with a little olive oil.
- Add the fish stock, sorrel stalks and bay leaf then bring to a boil
- Dice the fish into large chunks and simmer for five minutes, then lift out with a slotted spoon and cool
- Bring the fish stock to a boil and reduce by half, add 500ml of double cream then strain the sauce and season
- Allow the sauce to cool then add the chopped spring onions, sorrel leaves, petits pois and gently fold in the fish
- Pour either into a large pie dish or individual ramekins
- Peel and cut the potatoes into even-sized pieces
- Cook in boiling salted water for about 15 minutes until soft, then drain and return to the pan over a gentle heat to remove any excess moisture
- Using an old-fashioned masher or a potato ricer, thoroughly mash the potatoes
- Mix butter, milk, 50ml cream and egg yolk into the mashed potato until soft enough to spread over the fish mixture
- Season and pipe or gently fork to cover the fish
- Pre-heat the oven to 180C and bake for 40 minutes until golden and bubbly.
