In recent years, plenty of popular new Malaysian restaurants have opened within the city, celebrity chefs such Masterchef’s John Torode have exclaimed a appreciation for the national cuisine, and delivery service Ocado even started to source specific Malaysian ingredients, making it easier for Londoners to attempt to recreate certain dishes, such as this Beef Rendang, at home.

So tying in with the current craving for Malaysian food, here’s Kuala Lumpur Food Ambassador Norman Musa’s recipe for a classic Beef Rendang to make from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Beef Rendang

4 tbsp Dried chilli paste

1 tbsp Ginger blended

1 tbsp Garlic blended

1 Onion chopped fine

2 tbsp Galangal blended

6 tbsp Lemongrass blended

6 tbsp Cooking oil

4 tbsp Tamarind juice

1 tsp Salt

1 tbsp White sugar

1/2 tbsp Dark coconut sugar block broken into small pieces

200 ml Water

4 tbsp Coconut milk

1 stalk Lemongrass bruised bottom half

4 leaves Kaffir lime

500 grams Beef topside cut into thin slices

2 tbsp Kerisik (roasted coconut) To serve Instructions Heat up the cooking oil in a saucepan

Add the blended lemongrass and galangal

Cook for 5 minutes until the aroma rises

Next, add the blended onion, garlic and ginger

Cook for a further 5 minutes until it turns brown

Add the blended chilli paste, tamarind juice, white sugar, salt and dark coconut sugar

Add the fresh beef, bruised lemongrass and 100ml water and simmer on low heat until dry

Cook until the oil separates

Once dry add the coconut milk and the remaining 100 ml water and simmer again on a low heat again until the oil separates

The simmering in total takes about an hour, this will make the beef tender and give it plenty of time to absorb the rich flavours of the other ingredients

Finally add the lime leaves and roasted coconut and cook for about 5 minutes until the coconut blends in well

Serve with rice Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

