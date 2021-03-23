This moist and spicy pumpkin bread is quick to make and tastes like more when served with a dollop of sweetened cream cheese. Similar to banana bread, it actually tastes even better the following day, but it is doubtful it will last that long!

Consider this the “gluhwein of breads” with warming spices, such as cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves, perfectly complementing the rich pumpkin flavour. And as a final touch…the vanilla essence in turn pairs beautifully with all those cozy pumpkin flavours.

They don’t call this a quick bread for no reason: Made with oil as opposed to butter, the batter comes together in minutes without even having to use a mixer.

PS: If you have some mini loaf pans on hand, this tasty bread makes for excellent gifts.

CHEF’S TIP:

The trick is to cover your loaf during the last 20 minutes of baking with aluminum foil. This ensures the middle cooks while the top stays golden instead of burning.

Add a handful of semi-sweet chocolate chips or walnuts and golden raisins to the batter for variation.

This batter would also be delicious with the zest of an orange stirred in.

It can also be made from canned pumpkin puree, resulting in a stronger pumpkin taste.

Pumpkin Bread Fill your home with the smell of sweet autumn spices while this melt-in-the-mouth pumpkin bread bakes to perfection in the oven. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 2 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp ground cloves

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

4 eggs

1 cup white sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 cup pumpkin diced

½ tsp vanilla essence Instructions Mix the eggs and sugar together. Add the oil.

Then add the dry ingredients.

Add the pumpkin. Pour the mixture into two greased medium bread tins.

Bake at 180°C for 30 minutes.

Optional: Serve the pumpkin loaf topped with sweetened cream cheese. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

