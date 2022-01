Rockfish founder Mitch Tonks has launched a brand new Seafood at Home service. Hoping to change the way in which we buy, cook and eat fish, Seafood at Home delivers fish from the sea to customers’ plates in just 24 hours, providing direct access to Brixham Market, making the freshest seafood available to purchase direct from the boats for next day delivery. Unlike other fresh fish boxes on the market, the Seafood at Home team is in control of the entire process from boat to plate, meaning they can minimise the time between when the fish is landed to the moment it’s delivered to the customer’s door, all sustainably packaged and delivered direct. The daily selection changes regularly based on availability, but options will include the likes of turbot, monkfish, cod, sea bass, gurnard, dover sole, scallops, crab, and much more.

Seafood at Home also draws on the experience of the chefs on hand, offering cuts that aren’t typically seen on fish counters or in other delivery boxes. Think T-bones, chops, ‘cote de boeuf’ cuts, tails, and cheeks. This turbot recipe, for instance, uses T-bones served with a very simple Hollandaise sauce – further proof that high quality fish needn’t be overwhelmed by other ingredients.

On the launch of Seafood at Home, Mitch Tonks said: “For too long the fish supply chain has meant that getting our hands on really fresh fish is only possible for those living by the sea. For the rest of us, our choices are what is available pre-packed and ‘fresh’ from the supermarkets, severely limiting not only our choice but the quality and provenance too. By changing the process entirely, Seafood at Home will instead bring the joys of the market – finding the best quality, fresh British seafood – to everyone, in the end hoping to help us Brits eat more seafood, better.”

Discussing this turbot and Hollandaise sauce recipe, Mitch Tonks added: “Turbot is the king of all flat fish, its texture is firm and it has a particular stickiness that comes from the natural fat and membrane between the thick flakes of fish which render whilst cooking. The bigger the fish, the simpler the cooking is the rule I apply to turbot.”

Roast Turbot with Hollandaise A simple turbot recipe, using T-bones cloaked with Hollandaise sauce. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 2 Author: Mitch Tonks Ingredients 2 turbot T-bones about 300g each

Sea salt

1 tbsp olive oil

2 egg yolks

½ tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp water

150 g unsalted butter melted

1 lemon

Pinch of cayenne pepper Instructions Heat the oven to 220C. Season the turbot with salt and rub with olive oil before roasting on a tray in the oven for 15-20 minutes. Adjust cooking time if turbot weighs less/more.

To make the Hollandaise sauce put the egg yolks, mustard and water into a bowl and whisk to combine. Place the bowl over a pan of simmering water and whisk until the eggs have doubled in volume and thickened. Whilst still whisking, gradually pour in the melted butter and combine to a smooth and thick sauce. Remove from the heat and add a squeeze of lemon, a little salt and a pinch of cayenne pepper to serve.

Remove the turbot onto a warmed plate and spoon the hollandaise by the side. Serve simply with whatever vegetables you prefer, spinach or dark leafy greens and buttered potatoes are good. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

