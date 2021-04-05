Remember the boom in baking during the early days of lockdown in 2020? Well, get ready to experience this recipe like you’ve never tasted before. This absolutely delicious recipe for fried banana bread will make your family and friends literally go bananas!

Imagine starting your morning with a thick slice of banana bread? Sounds good, doesn’t it? Now take this all-time favourite to the next level by drizzling some sticky sweet homemade caramel sauce over it and topping it off with strawberries and cream. Sounds deliciously decadent, doesn’t it?

The preparation time for this foolproof dish will take you a mere 20 minutes. After that, it’s as simple as popping your banana loaf into the oven with the wonderful smell of a freshly baked loaf of bread filling your kitchen!

CHEF’S TIP:

Add 3/4 cup of chopped walnuts or pecan nuts to the batter for an interesting variation. Banana bread is one of those super versatile recipes which you can adjust every time you bake it.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to inews.co.uk, during the onset of 2020’s first lockdown, internet searches for banana bread had soared by 525% and photos of people’s creations were posted on Instagram more than 45 000 times.

Fried Banana Bread with Caramel Sauce Of all the sugary sins, this fried banana bread drizzled with sweet caramel sauce and topped with strawberries and cream is the ultimate! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 4 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients BANANA BREAD 1 cup sugar

250 g butter

5 over-ripe bananas

3 eggs

10 ml vanilla essence

4 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1 cup milk CARAMEL SAUCE ½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

1 sliced banana Instructions BANANA BREAD Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Beat the soft butter, sugar and bananas well.

Add the eggs and beat lightly.Dissolve the baking soda in the milk.

Add the dry ingredients and then the milk mixture.

Divide the mixture into two medium or three small greased bread tins.

Bake for 40 minutes until brown.

When the bread is cooled, slice thick slices. Butter generously on both sides.

Heat a skillet or frying pan to a moderate heat, then fry the bread until brown and crisp. Flip and brown the other side. CARAMEL SAUCE Now for the caramel sauce! Heat the butter until it bubbles on a moderate heat in the frying pan.

Add the sugar and stir until it reduces to a thick sauce. Add the banana. Serve over the toasted bread with fresh strawberries and cream. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

