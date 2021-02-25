Let the subtle spice aroma of this delicious curry and rice dish seduce your taste buds and wow your friends and family around the dinner table. You can easily make this one-pot minced beef curry in a matter of 40 minutes.
This recipe packs a serious flavour punch with its glorious mix of fresh garlic, onions, apricot jam, chutney, cinnamon and of course, the curry spice. The dish is rated mild, but feel free to adjust the amount of curry powder that you mix in to turn the “heat” up or down.
More vegetables can be added to bulk up the dish In keeping it simple, only chopped potatoes are added, but Bulk up the dish e’re keeping it simple without adding tons of chopped veggies. But if you like, feel free to add a veggie or two to bulk it up. Serve Chicken Curry over basmati rice with some good naan bread to make it a meal.
You could use any kind of meat you like, but beef may be the most popular one when making curry and rice. It’s eaten with sticky white rice which goes very well with this curry. Add a simple green salad, and4you have a tasty meal for your family.
Ingredients
- 2 kg beef mince lean
- 1 onion chopped
- 2 cloves garlic crushed
- salt & pepper to taste
- 2 tsp barbecue spice
- 1 tsp vinegar
- 2 tbsp curry spice
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp apricot jam
- 1 tomato chopped
- 1 onion finely chopped
- 2 bananas sliced
- chutney to taste
- coconut diced
- 2 cups rice cooked
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- potatoes cubed
- 150 ml hot water
- 15 ml beef stock powder
Instructions
- In a saucepan, Fry the onions
- Add the garlic, cinnamon and curry, mix well
- Add the mince meat and brown the meat
- Season to taste
- Add the jam and vinegar
- Mix the beef stock with the water, add to the curry
- Add the cubed potatoes
- Cover the pot and simmer for 20 min
- Make a relish from the tomato and fine onion
- Serve your curry in a bowl on a bed of rice then garnish with the relish, chutney, coconut and banana slices
