Let the subtle spice aroma of this delicious curry and rice dish seduce your taste buds and wow your friends and family around the dinner table. You can easily make this one-pot minced beef curry in a matter of 40 minutes.

This recipe packs a serious flavour punch with its glorious mix of fresh garlic, onions, apricot jam, chutney, cinnamon and of course, the curry spice. The dish is rated mild, but feel free to adjust the amount of curry powder that you mix in to turn the “heat” up or down.

More vegetables can be added to bulk up the dish In keeping it simple, only chopped potatoes are added, but Bulk up the dish e’re keeping it simple without adding tons of chopped veggies. But if you like, feel free to add a veggie or two to bulk it up. Serve Chicken Curry over basmati rice with some good naan bread to make it a meal.

You could use any kind of meat you like, but beef may be the most popular one when making curry and rice. It’s eaten with sticky white rice which goes very well with this curry. Add a simple green salad, and4you have a tasty meal for your family.

Curry and Rice The sweet and spice flavour of this hearty curry and rice dish is sure to hit the spot when the winter skies are dark and dreary. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 40 minutes Servings: 8 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 2 kg beef mince lean

1 onion chopped

2 cloves garlic crushed

salt & pepper to taste

2 tsp barbecue spice

1 tsp vinegar

2 tbsp curry spice

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp apricot jam

1 tomato chopped

1 onion finely chopped

2 bananas sliced

chutney to taste

coconut diced

2 cups rice cooked

1 tbsp vegetable oil

potatoes cubed

150 ml hot water

15 ml beef stock powder Instructions In a saucepan, Fry the onions

Add the garlic, cinnamon and curry, mix well

Add the mince meat and brown the meat

Season to taste

Add the jam and vinegar

Mix the beef stock with the water, add to the curry

Add the cubed potatoes

Cover the pot and simmer for 20 min

Make a relish from the tomato and fine onion

Serve your curry in a bowl on a bed of rice then garnish with the relish, chutney, coconut and banana slices Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

