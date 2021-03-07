Let’s stir it up

Little darling, stir it up

Well, take reggae legend Bob Marley’s lyrics literally and get into the stir of things with this delicious beef and cabbage stir-fry. Add some shredded carrot, sliced green onion, fresh ginger, garlic and chilli and you’ll have an easy yet super tasty weeknight dinner in a flash.

This Asian-inspired ground beef and cabbage stir-fry prepared in a sweet soya sauce, makes for a light yet filling meal. It’s easy on the wallet too as the vegetables added into the mix are all inexpensive.

If you however want to bolster the veggie offering in this dish, why not add sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, or some peas?

Serve your beef and cabbage stir-fry with rice, noodles, quinoa or any other grains that you prefer. If you want to keep things low-carb, dish it up solo.

The chilli is optional, although this recipe would not exactly qualify as hot and spicy. On the flipside, feel free to add more if you want to turn up the heat!

CHEF’S TIP

This recipe is so versatile, you can even switch the ground beef for chicken or pork.

Take a short cut and buy a bag of pre-shredded coleslaw mix to replace the cabbage and carrots.

Beef and Cabbage Stir-fry This tasty low-carb ground beef and cabbage stir-fry will be ready in a flash and is easy on the wallet too. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 35 minutes Servings: 4 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients SAUCE 4 tbsp soya sauce

1 tbsp brown sugar STIR-FRY 1/2 green cabbage head

2 carrots chopped

3 red onions sliced

2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin

500 gram lean ground beef

3 cloves garlic crushed

1 tbsp ginger fresh & grated

3 chillies (optional) chopped

pinch of salt and pepper

dried herbs of your choice

4 green onions scallions (optional) chopped Instructions SAUCE Prepare the stir-fry sauce first

In a small bowl, mix the soya sauce and brown sugar together

Set the sauce aside STIR-FRY Shred the vegetables so they are ready

Cut the cabbage in half, remove the core, and then finely shred the leaves of one half the cabbage, approximately 4-6 cups once shredded

Peel two carrots, then use a grater to grate the carrots

Slice three onions

Crush two cloves of garlic

Peel a knob of ginger using either a vegetable peeler or by scraping with the side of a spoon, then grate using a small-holed cheese grater

Heat a large skillet over medium heat

Add the cooking oil and mince and saute

When the mince is golden brown add sliced onions, garlic, ginger, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the beef until browned, approximately 5 to 10 minutes

Add the carrots to the skillet and continue to stir then fold in the cabbage until slightly wilted

Lastly, stir in the prepared sauce

Add the chopped green onions (optional)

Serve immediately. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

