Let’s stir it up
Little darling, stir it up
Well, take reggae legend Bob Marley’s lyrics literally and get into the stir of things with this delicious beef and cabbage stir-fry. Add some shredded carrot, sliced green onion, fresh ginger, garlic and chilli and you’ll have an easy yet super tasty weeknight dinner in a flash.
This Asian-inspired ground beef and cabbage stir-fry prepared in a sweet soya sauce, makes for a light yet filling meal. It’s easy on the wallet too as the vegetables added into the mix are all inexpensive.
If you however want to bolster the veggie offering in this dish, why not add sliced mushrooms, red bell peppers, or some peas?
Serve your beef and cabbage stir-fry with rice, noodles, quinoa or any other grains that you prefer. If you want to keep things low-carb, dish it up solo.
The chilli is optional, although this recipe would not exactly qualify as hot and spicy. On the flipside, feel free to add more if you want to turn up the heat!
CHEF’S TIP
- This recipe is so versatile, you can even switch the ground beef for chicken or pork.
- Take a short cut and buy a bag of pre-shredded coleslaw mix to replace the cabbage and carrots.
Ingredients
SAUCE
- 4 tbsp soya sauce
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
STIR-FRY
- 1/2 green cabbage head
- 2 carrots chopped
- 3 red onions sliced
- 2 tbsp olive oil extra virgin
- 500 gram lean ground beef
- 3 cloves garlic crushed
- 1 tbsp ginger fresh & grated
- 3 chillies (optional) chopped
- pinch of salt and pepper
- dried herbs of your choice
- 4 green onions scallions (optional) chopped
Instructions
SAUCE
- Prepare the stir-fry sauce first
- In a small bowl, mix the soya sauce and brown sugar together
- Set the sauce aside
STIR-FRY
- Shred the vegetables so they are ready
- Cut the cabbage in half, remove the core, and then finely shred the leaves of one half the cabbage, approximately 4-6 cups once shredded
- Peel two carrots, then use a grater to grate the carrots
- Slice three onions
- Crush two cloves of garlic
- Peel a knob of ginger using either a vegetable peeler or by scraping with the side of a spoon, then grate using a small-holed cheese grater
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat
- Add the cooking oil and mince and saute
- When the mince is golden brown add sliced onions, garlic, ginger, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Cook the beef until browned, approximately 5 to 10 minutes
- Add the carrots to the skillet and continue to stir then fold in the cabbage until slightly wilted
- Lastly, stir in the prepared sauce
- Add the chopped green onions (optional)
- Serve immediately.
