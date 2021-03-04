The super tasty black bean chilli mince can be simmered for just 25 minutes as a quick and easy midweek meal. However if you have the time to slow cook it for a couple of hours, you’ll really take it to another level as the meat sauce will then become richer and the bite of the chillies more fiery!

The black beans are budget-friendly way of making your mince go further and apart from adding a hearty taste and texture to your dish, black beans are protein powerhouses. They are also a great source of fibre, calcium and antioxidants.

And the truly fun part, is how you choose to serve up your black bean chilli mince. The choices are endless…

If you are in a festive mood, it is of course perfectly acceptable to plonk a large bowl of your spicy creation in the centre of the table and leaving it up to your guests to dig in armed with some corn chips or warm tortillas for dunking!

And here are some other ways in which to enjoy your black bean chilli mince:

Pour crème fraîche over the dish and top with grated cheese;

Combine with rice;

Eat with corn bread on the side;

Over hot chips (chilli fries!);

In baked potatoes;

Over pasta;

In soft rolls or on hot dogs.

Whichever way you choose to dish up your homemade chilli con carne, it will hit the spot. Enjoy!

Black Bean Chilli Mince Make your own chilli con carne with this black bean chilli mince recipe for laid-back get-togethers with friends. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 medium onion chopped

3 – 6 cloves garlic cloves chopped

500 gram lean beef mince

3 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

3 tsp cumin

3 chillies deseeded and chopped

2 tsp dried oregano

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1/2 cup crème fraîche

1 cup cheddar cheese grated

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste Instructions Place a heavy bottom stock pot on medium heat

Add onions and garlic and cook until tender

Add mince, stirring continuously to avoid burning

Cook until the meat is done

Add chillies, salt and black pepper, tomatoes and black beans

Reduce the heat and allow to simmer for about 20 minutes

Serve with crème fraîche and grated cheese Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

