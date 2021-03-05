Your daily weather forecast for London.
Overview for Friday 5 March 2021
After a cold and frosty start, it will be largely dry with sunny spells. Perhaps the odd isolated shower is possible. Feeling cold, but offset by sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Special weather advisories:
Nil.
UVB sunburn index:
Low.
UK Weather Warnings:
Flood warnings in force for England.
Chance of precipitation:
<5%
