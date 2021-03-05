Your daily weather forecast for London.

Overview for Friday 5 March 2021

After a cold and frosty start, it will be largely dry with sunny spells. Perhaps the odd isolated shower is possible. Feeling cold, but offset by sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Special weather advisories: Nil.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Flood warnings in force for England.

Chance of precipitation: <5%

Weather data provided by the Met Office. For a detailed forecast of your area, click here.