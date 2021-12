London based loose-leaf tea company The Karma Tea Co. believes in brewing a fairer, greener cup of tea. Sourcing high quality artisanal teas directly from socially responsible and planet friendly tea gardens in India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, the company’s teas are all whole leaf and available in pouches. From the brand’s growing range, teas include the likes of a new Kolkata Chai; ‘Winter Frost’ – a limited edition black tea from South India, made when temperatures are at their coldest; and a rich, malty, full-bodied New Day Assam tea which is perfect for cooking, suited to recipes such as this Assam tea ice cream.

On using tea in food, Alison Tran, founder of The Karma Tea Co. told The London Economic: “We tend to think of tea as just a hot drink, but tea can add flavour to a variety of foods. It can be used for flavouring in cooking, in adding perfume to desserts, or in cocktails. Using tea in desserts is already very popular. The key is to be sure the tea is fresh as so it gives the best flavour and colour. The options are endless as there are so many varieties of tea”.

Discussing this Assam tea ice cream recipe, author Kyle Whittington says: “I like to use the left over egg whites to make a simple meringue which I crumble over the ice cream when I serve it. For 6 egg whites use 300g caster sugar. Whisk the egg whites on high until stiff peaks form. Whisk in half the sugar until stiff peaks form and then gradually whisk in the remaining sugar. Spoon onto lined baking trays and bake in a low oven until done to your satisfaction – I personally like them when they’re crisp on the outside and marshmallow-y on the inside.”

Assam Tea Ice Cream A rich, silky tea ice cream served with a drizzle of maple syrup. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 20 minutes Total Time: 30 minutes Servings: 2 litres Author: Kyle Whittington Equipment Ice cream maker Ingredients 27 g Karma Tea Co. New Day Assam

600 ml single cream

300 ml double cream

6 egg yolks

200 g sugar

1 tbsp maple syrup Instructions Ensure your freezer bowl is prepared and fully frozen. If using the KitchenAid freezer bowl attachment this needs to freeze for 15 hours before use.

Prepare the tea by steeping 27g of Karma Tea Co. New Day Assam in 500ml boiling water for 10 minutes. Strain through a sieve and set aside the liquor.

Combine the sugar with 300ml single cream in a large saucepan over a medium heat and stir until the sugar dissolves. Do not allow to boil. Keep warm over a low heat.

Whisk egg yolks on a high setting until they are pale, thick and creamy and leave a trail when the whisk is lifted.

Keeping the whisk running, gradually add about half of the hot cream and sugar mixture, whisking continuously.

Return this mixture to the pan with the remaining hot cream and sugar and stir to combine. Raise the heat and stir continuously until it forms a custard like consistency. Take care as the air in the whisked eggs causes the mixture to expand in the pan rapidly. The consistency will be that of a thick crème anglaise rather than a thick custard.

Add the remaining 300ml of single cream and continue stirring over the heat until the mixture starts to thicken again. It will be thinner than the first time but still with a custard like consistency.

Remove from the heat and strain through a sieve into a separate bowl to remove any lumps.

Stir in 400ml of the tea liquor and maple syrup and allow to cool in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours.

When the custard mixture is cooled, assemble your freezer bowl attachment as required and with the paddle turning on a low setting gently pour the custard mixture into the freezer bowl. Churn for 25-30 minutes until thick and frozen.

Decant into a suitable container and allow to rest in the freezer for 30 minutes for a soft serve ice cream or several hours for a harder set. Notes This recipe features instructions for using the ice cream freezer bowl attachment on the KitchenAid mixer. Adjust freezing times and quantities as required to suit your ice cream maker. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Related: How To Make: Panettone Bread and Butter Pudding (With Chocolate and Peanut Butter)