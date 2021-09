There’s nothing better than the classic dessert of ice cream and chocolate sauce. But now you can make it even more alluring by making your own heavenly homemade chocolate sauce.

Keep Stirring

You only need 5 ingredients for this delicious homemade sauce:

Double cream

70% dark chocolate chips or slab

Coconut oil

Honey

Sea salt or Kosher salt

Start by melting all the ingredients together over low heat. Remember to keep stirring the mixture so that the chocolate doesn’t get stuck to the bottom of the saucepan. Once the cream is hot enough you will notice that your chocolate will still be a bit clumpy. Take the sauce off the heat but keep stirring until your chocolate sauce becomes smooth and glossy. We recommend doing a taste test (or a few) at this point.

The coconut oil adds a fun aspect to the sauce. When the melted coconut oil in the hot sauce is introduced to cold ice cream, the oil will harden again. This creates a magical shell over the surface of the ice cream.

Leftover Chocolate Sauce Tip

If you’re a fan of the fruit and chocolate combination, then you’ll love this sauce even more. In the case that you have leftover chocolate sauce (no one can blame you if you don’t), dip strawberries or bananas in the sauce and voila! Now you don’t have to feel so guilty since you’re technically eating fruit too!