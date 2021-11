Halloumi can be described as a semi-hard, unripened, brined cheese and originated in Cyprus. Usually, it is made from sheep and goat’s milk, but can also be made from cow’s milk.

In this recipe, you will be flying the Halloumi pieces until golden and crispy. And since Halloumi’s texture is firmer than other cheese, it is perfect for this style of cooking. You can even put the halloumi straight in the pan without oil. The cheese browns naturally from the sugar in the brine and still keeps its shape.

Remember to not over-crowd the cheese slices when placing them in the frying pan. If they are overcrowded, it might hinder the frying and browning process.

Chef’s tip for Halloumi cheese

For most people, it has become a habit to season your meal with salt and pepper as you’re cooking it, however, we suggest refraining from this habit with this particular meal. Halloumi cheese tends to be naturally quite salty, thus, rather than over-salting your meal, do a last taste test before serving it and then add your seasoning.

If you have cooked with Halloumi before and you know that the saltiness is too much for your taste, soak the cheese in cold water. This should reduce the salty taste.

What is Salsa Verde?

Salsa verde is an Italian green sauce and is usually made with olive oil, capers, anchovies, parsley and vinegar or lemon juice. However, for this recipe, we will be adding a few more ingredients to enhance even more flavours. And since this is a vegetarian dish, no anchovies will be added to the sauce.

When it comes to the herbs, parsley won’t be the only one that is used in this salsa verde. Mint and coriander will also be added, thus enhancing the green colour even more as well as the delicious flavours.

Grilled Halloumi & Couscous Salad with Salsa Verde Looking for a sensational Spring or Summer lunch? Look no further with this Grilled Halloumi and couscous salad with salsa verde. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 5 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the Salad Base 30 g Cucumber Sliced

30 g Cherry Tomato Halved

15 g Red Onion Thinly sliced

10 g Lettuce Washed

10 g Rocket

20 g Kalamata Olives

20 g Couscous Cooked and cooled

15 g Carrot Julienne For the Halloumi 150 g Halloumi Cheese 1cm slabs

15 ml Olive Oil For the Salsa Verde Dressing 3 g Garlic Chopped

7 g Parsley Chopped

3 g Mint Chopped

2 g Chive Chopped

2 g Coriander Chopped

4 g Capers Chopped

4 g Wholegrain Mustard

5 ml Red Wine

15 ml Olive Oil

1 g Coarse Pepper Instructions For the Salad Base Place all the ingredients in a bowl & toss to combine. Arrange in a serving dish. For the Halloumi Heat olive oil in a pan, add slabs of halloumi & grill until golden & crispy on the edges.

Place on top of the salad base. For the Salsa Verde Dressing Place all the ingredients in a blender & blitz until somewhat smooth.

Drizzle over salad. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

