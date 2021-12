This lamb stew curry will take a couple of hours to make – but it’s so worth it. By the end, you will be left with a flavourful dish waiting to be enjoyed and a delicious lingering smell in the whole house.

The loin is a prized cut of lamb due to its super tender texture. And as it gets cooked down in the curry mixture, the meat will get infused with all the tasty spices – making it even more juicy and tender.

Spice up your curry

Speaking of tasty spices, you will be adding the following to the curry mixture:

Bay leaf

Cinnamon stick

Garlic

Ginger

Turmeric

Curry powder

This spice mixture will create a warm and rich flavour base – perfect for the vegetables to soak and cook in.

You have the choice about what kind of curry powder you want to add, however, we will suggest adding a strong one to really boost the taste. A strong curry flavour will also help to blend all the other spices together.

Chef’s tip

When your stew is cooked to perfection, remember to remove the bay leaf and cinnamon stick. While these ingredients are key to the flavour of our dish, they might not taste as great when biting into them.

Fragrant Lamb Stew Curry Fill up your home with the delicious warm and rich flavours of this lamb dish that is the perfect mixture between a stew and a curry. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 2 hours 45 minutes Total Time: 3 hours Servings: 8 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1.5 kg loin lamb chops

125 ml cooking oil

1 tbsp Lamb Rub (Herbs & Spices) (Optional)

1 bay leaf

1 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp vinegar

2 large onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

½ tsp ground fine ginger

¼ tsp turmeric

4 tbsp strong curry powder

small potatoes, cut in half

3 large carrots, scraped and cut

1 small carton cherry tomatoes

salt to taste

750 ml boiling water

500 ml boiling water Instructions Heat oil in a saucepan, add onions and garlic, saute for a few minutes until onions are tender.

Add curry and ginger, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, vinegar and lastly turmeric, stirring quickly.

Reduce the heat and add meat, mix well so that the meat is covered all over with the sauce mixture before adding the boiling water.

Add 750ml boiling water, put the lid on.

Simmer over medium heat until water has evaporated.

Now add another 500 ml of boiling water potatoes and carrots and salt to taste.

When potatoes are almost cooked add the tomatoes.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat. and cook slowly until meat and potatoes are tender.

*Serve with white rice, salsa and definitely chutney, ENJOY! Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

