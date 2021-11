Crispy, deep-fried hake strips

The strips will be made from hake fish. Hake is quite a versatile fish and goes well with many flavours. It has a tender flaky texture with a slightly sweet taste. Hake is also an excellent source of protein, essential fatty acids, minerals and vitamins A, E and D.

You will be dredging the hake in flour before frying it. Not only will this create a crispy golden layer, but the flour also seals in all moisture within the meat. Thus, as the hake is frying, no moisture will escape, and the end result will be tender and flakey.

For an extra pop of flavour, mix some turmeric in with the flour. You’ll only need a little since this spice can quickly get overwhelming. But it will add a delicious peppery spice to the hake.

Creamy zucchini bake

Zucchini can be described as a slightly sweet and slightly bitter vegetable. And the longer it cooks, the more evident the sweetness becomes. The sweetness from the zucchini will also complement the sweetness from the hake.

This quiche-like zucchini bake is also a great way to get some veggies into the whole family. Zucchini is rich in nutrients, particularly vitamin A, and is high in antioxidants. This unique-tasting veg is rich in water and fibre thus making it good for healthy digestion.

For the Hake 80 g Hake

10 g Cake Flour

7.5 ml Olive oil

1 g Turmeric

0.5 g Fine Salt For the Creamy Zucchini Bake 70 g Zucchini

7.5 g Butter

50 ml Cream

0.5 Egg

1 g Lime Leaf

1 g Coarse Pepper

25 g Cheddar Instructions For the Hake Heat olive oil in a pan. Season hake with salt & pepper.

Dip in flour then fry in hot oil until golden & crisp. For the Courgette Bake Combine cream, spices, parmesan cheese & egg. Whisk until well combined.

Layer zucchini in a baking dish, top with butter & cream mixture, sprinkle with cheddar.

Bake at 180°C until cooked through. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

