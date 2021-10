Spruce up your next tea time with these delicious coconut biscuits. One dunk of these buttermilk and bran biscuits in a hot beverage and you won’t be sorry.

Coconut is such a versatile ingredient and works well in both sweet and savoury foods. And it’s a great choice for those on low-carb, paleo, gluten-free, or nut-free diets.

Health benefits of coconut

Not only is the coconut flavour delicious in any meal or dessert, but it also contains multiple important health benefits. They are especially high in manganese, which is essential for bone health and the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins, and cholesterol.

Coconuts are also rich in copper and iron, which help form red blood cells. They are also rich in selenium, which is an important antioxidant that protects your cells.

Not only does eating these tasty fruits also improve cholesterol levels but it can also help decrease belly fat! And as if that isn’t a miracle in itself, this automatically reduces the risk factor for heart disease.

Coconut is also low in carbs and rich in amino acids, healthy fats, and fibre, making it a great choice for blood sugar control. And finally they also contain polyphenol antioxidants that can protect your cells from damage, which may reduce your disease risk.

Coconut Coffee Biscuits Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 1 hour Drying Time: 12 hours Total Time: 13 hours 15 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 1 ½ cups white sugar

1 ½ cups brown sugar

150 grams butter

150 ml vegetable oil

4 cups flour

3 cups wheat bran

2 cups coconut

1 tsp salt

500 ml buttermilk

2 eggs

1 tsp extra coconut Instructions In a bowl, melt the butter and sugar in a microwave

Add the eggs

Add the dry ingredients

Stir in the buttermilk and oil

Press the mixture evenly into a greased oven pan

Place in a pre heated oven, 170 °C, for an hour

Sprinkle coconut over the warm rusks

Cut the rusks into blocks

Place in an oven, 70 °C, with the door ajar, place wooden spoon in the door, overnight to dry out. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

