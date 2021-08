Enjoy this classic paprika chicken bake any night of the week. Quick, easy and delicious, this recipe ticks all the boxes.

Paprika is the perfect spice for most palettes. Even though the spice is made from red peppers, paprika tends to have a milder flavour that everyone can enjoy.

Why use bone-in chicken thighs?

Crackling skin on top and juicy, tender meat in the middle. This is how we would describe the perfect chicken bake. If you would like to experience this delicious sensation, we recommend using bone-in chicken thighs for this recipe. The bone brings more flavour to the chicken thanks to the bone marrow. As the chicken cooks, the bone marrow seeps through into the meat, adding to its flavour. Cooking chicken on the bone also helps to keep the meat tender, while the skin helps to seal in that moisture and juiciness.

How to get that crispy skin

As mentioned above, the skin seals the moisture so that you are left with juicy meat. Now the question is, how do we make sure that we don’t lose any moisture? The most important step to getting that desired crispy skin on your chicken thigh is to pat your chicken dry before cooking it. Any moisture on the outside of the chicken will create steam once it is introduced to heat, which will prevent the skin from getting crispy.

Once your chicken thighs are completely dry, they are ready to be seasoned with your ground black pepper and salt mixture. Thereafter, the butter and smoked paprika is added to the chicken thighs. The butter-under-the-skin-trick adds to the moisture and flavour of the chicken. And, of course, the paprika brings that smoky flavour that blends so well together with the potatoes once everything is in the oven.

