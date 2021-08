Let your inner Italian grandmother let loose and enjoy this Bucatini pasta with fragrant tomato sauce recipe.

What is Bucatini Pasta?

Bucatini pasta was originated in beautiful Rome, Italy and is still popular today in the city. Think of Bucatini as a mixture of spaghetti and macaroni pasta. It’s got the length of spaghetti with the shape and hollow centre down the middle like macaroni. Bucatini pasta is extruded through a perforated disk, whereas standard pasta is rolled out.

Why the Hollowness?

The hole in the middle of the pasta actually has more than one use. First off, we have the practical function. The hollow centre allows the Bucatini, which is a thicker pasta, to cook more easily and evenly. You’ll have your al dente pasta in no time. The second reason for the hollow centre is purely for flavour. Now, not only does the tomato sauce cover the outside of the pasta but the inside too. Double the yum!

Let’s Get Saucy

Even though the pasta used for this recipe is fun and different for most people, the most important component of the dish is the tomato sauce. This is where all the flavour is hidden. With tomato being the star ingredient, we will be using fresh tomatoes as well as canned plum tomatoes. Season the sauce with those classic tomato pasta sauce ingredients like garlic and Italian herbs. Spice up your sauce with some added red chilli. If your palette does not appreciate the burn, feel free to rather leave the chilli out.

Top your pasta and tomato sauce off with some grated cheese and it’s ready to be enjoyed!