This colourful beetroot salad will surprise you from the first bite until the last. The salad is served with berries and yoghurt and inspired by light and Summery flavours.

Out of the ordinary and delicious

For this salad you will be needing the following ingredients:

Beetroots

Preserved lemons or lemon zest

Mixed berry yoghurt

Garlic

Chilli

Blueberries

Mint leaves

Red onion

This recipe might seem a bit strange to most people, however, the flavours complement each other so well that you won’t be able to stop from going for seconds. The beetroots and blueberries bring a tangy sweetness, while the yoghurt brings a delicious creaminess and richness to the salad. Top it off with fresh mint for that fresh taste and voila!

If you’re not a fan of spiciness, feel free to rather leave the chilli out. You’ll still get the delicious flavour of this salad!

Beetroot bonus

Not only does beetroot taste delicious but it has plenty of health benefits too! Beets can improve your exercise performance and support energy levels. It can improve your digestive health and is a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory. And finally, beets are rich in nitrates which can help to lower blood pressure.

Beetroot Salad With Berries and Yogurt This fresh and interesting beetroot salad with berries and yoghurt is the perfect dish to serve on a lovely Summer's day. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 45 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 6 Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 8 beetroots washed

preserved lemons, or zest of 1 lemon

1 cup mixed berry yogurt

1 tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp chili (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

100 g blueberries

mint leaves for garnishing

1 red onion sliced Instructions Cook beetroot until soft, drain the boiling water, add cold water to cool off the beetroot and remove the skin. Set aside to cool.

Remove the fleshy white part from the piece of preserved lemon, so you just have the skin. Wash and chop finely.

Mix the preserved lemon, or lemon zest, with the yogurt, salt, and pepper, garlic, and chili. Add the onions and mix well.

Add the yogurt and the berries to the beetroot and garnish with edible flowers. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

RELATED: How To Make: Chocolate & Beetroot Brownies