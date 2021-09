Curries are one of the most versatile dishes with the most delicious flavours. And this quick beef masala curry is no different! This curry is basically a one-pot dish and can be ready in 30 minutes.

All about the health

Not only is this beef curry rich with fragrant and delicious spices, but they all have health perks too. To make your spice mix you will be mixing the following together: turmeric, garam masala, cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika and hot curry. It goes without saying that all these spices are a great boost for your immune system. However, some spices are a little more powerful than others. Turmeric and cumin, for example, are known to be natural anti-inflammatories and antioxidants. And turmeric may even help symptoms of depression and arthritis. It is also said that coriander and cumin can even help control and lower blood sugar.

Garam masala is a pre-made spice that is a combination of cinnamon, peppercorns, cardamom, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cloves, mace, and nutmeg. All the classic curry flavours in one! Garam masala is also known to be a natural metabolism booster and is high in fibre.

Spicy curry tip

If your palette can’t handle the hot spice that well, feel free to either put in a little bit less of the cayenne pepper and hot curry or leave it out completely! It may affect the taste a bit, but at least you’ll still be able to taste.

Top your beef curry off with some fresh coriander and lemon zest to really enhance the flavours. Serve on a fluffy bed of rice and enjoy!