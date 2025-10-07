What is it with the Devonshire? Transcending from ‘new kid on the block’ to ‘London icon’ within weeks of its opening, there’s a lot more to it than just steak and a bloody good Guinness. Their fastidious approach to butchery and investment in their kitchen and team make for a consistent and exceptional dining experience.

So when I got the nod to join the lucky first ten to street-test their new upstairs private dining I could hardly wait.

Passing through the bar, we mustered in the Green Room for a couple of drinks before being invited upstairs. Though the dining rooms were ready, the new entrance off Denman Street had just had mosaic tiles installed that day so we were led a different way – through the kitchen, Goodfellas style, then up in a lift to the third floor.

The room itself can be subdivided into four separate and acoustically isolated spaces, able to host 10 to 60 covers, and the partitions are removable to accommodate any event.

There are three set menus to choose from, along with all the wines found in the Devonshire’s list. Our host, partner and head chef, Ashley Palmer-Watts was determined we try a little of everything, and boy-oh-boy what a feast.

White crab salad, braun toast and steak tartar. Then a truffled egg before a beef chop, wagyu steak and Ibérico pork chop. The theatrical highlight was the desert. Ashley proudly fired up his crêpe suzette station and flambéed the perfect pud, using an in-house elaborated orange liqueur.

Perfectly timed to be available for the run up to Christmas, the private rooms can be hired for lunches dinners or meetings, with the menu and configuration adapted to your requirements. And just think how popular you will be – let’s face it, The Devonshire remains the hardest table to get in town, and here youa are serving up a Christmas lunch or dinner in their private room. I strongly suggest you contact the events team with your requirements

Private room Sittings: Lunch: 12—5pm, Dinner 6—11pm – [email protected]