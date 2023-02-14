Soft drink Lilt has been pulled from UK shelves after 48 years and will be replaced by a new type of Fanta.

The tangy drink began in 1975 with the strapline “The Totally Tropical Taste” and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) confirmed the change in a statement, noting that the drink’s packaging and logo are being changed and it will now be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit.

CCEP said: “Keen Lilt fans may have spotted a gradual transition as the drink has made its way into the Fanta family over the past few months, with changes to its packaging and logo.

“Some have even hypothesised on social media that Lilt may be becoming part of the Fanta brand, and one even went as far as producing their own news broadcast-style video.”

New name

The firm’s GB vice-president of commercial development insisted the drink is the same, and simply has a new name.

Martin Attock said: “Our main priority with this announcement is to reassure Lilt’s loyal fanbase that absolutely nothing has changed when it comes to the iconic taste of the drink they know and love.

“It’s still bursting with tangy tropical flavours, it’s just got itself a new name.”

Lilt became a feature of popular culture with its Lilt Man parody adverts in the late 1980s, while a decade later it was promoted by two Jamaican women known as the Lilt Ladies.

Coca-Cola reduced the number of calories, sugar and artificial sweeteners in the drink between 2008 and 2014 as part of efforts to make healthier products in response to the Government’s Public Health Responsibility Deal.

The new drink will be available from February 14.

Reactions

Reactions on social media have been quick to pour in.

We’ve rounded up the best of them below:

One of the last bottles of Lilt that will ever be produced before the brand disappears forever from 14th February 2023. Full sugar version. Pineapple and grapefruit flavour. Brand new and sealed. £500. No offers. pic.twitter.com/FHvoK9cDtR — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) February 13, 2023

No use crying over spilt Lilt. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 14, 2023

Someone who hasn’t bought Lilt since 1996 when they find out they can’t buy Lilt any more: pic.twitter.com/IFIzyb3oUW — Monopoly Phonic ® (@MonopolyPhonic) February 14, 2023

Very sad to hear that the Zoomers are too woke for a bit of Lilt. I remember when we were a real country. https://t.co/25h2yeg233 — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) February 14, 2023

."…no, they've got a temperate climate. They don't know what the fuck a totally tropical taste is. So they call it 'Fanta Pineapple & Grapefruit'…"#lilt pic.twitter.com/GM7p9mvAAU — 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐬 (@thatjimdavis) February 13, 2023

*wears black armband*



Goodbye old friend. Rest well. They did you durty. We won’t forgive or forget. 😭#Lilt #RIPLilt pic.twitter.com/MftUDkDbUW — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 14, 2023

Lilt has been discontinued. I don’t think I want to live in a world without Lilt in it. What’s the point anymore. — 〰️ (@SenseiCarl_) February 13, 2023

