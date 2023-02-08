London’s latest subterranean wine bar, The Bishop’s Vaults, has opened in the city, offering a vast array of wines alongside cheese and charcuterie plates that put the spotlight on British suppliers.

Located behind the famous Dirty Dicks pub and steeped in history and charm the undiscovered speakeasy, is set across two floors with a ground-floor bar and secret underground vaults.

Away from the hustle and bustle of Bishopsgate, enter to a welcoming bar space with long marble-topped statement bar with brass detailing, patterned tiles, exposed brickwork walls and green leather banquette seating, while downstairs is moodier with a dark blue and orange colour palette, complemented with low hanging lighting, marble tables and arched doorways.

Adding an extra dose of character, there’s an eclectic mix of artwork running throughout, while the old wine vaults have been converted into intimate corners with plush leather seating.

The wine list features vintages from across the globe, available by the glass, bottle and magnum. Choose from accessible riojas from £26.50 through to flinty crisp Chablis and a punchy Châteauneuf-du-Pape, along with a concise list of champagnes, sparkling wine and port.

Cocktails are classic with a twist, from Sister Sarah (White Negroni) with gin, Italicus and Lillet Blanc, and Chilli Richard (Texan Picante) with spicy bourbon, lime juice, agave syrup and Hellfire bitters, to the alcohol-free The Dead Cat (Espresso Martini) with Lyre’s Coffee Originale, White Cane, a shot of espresso and vanilla syrup.

Pair drinks with selection of cheese and charcuterie boards, where provenance takes centre stage. Sourced from British producers, from London to Cornwall, choose from platters featuring the likes of Godminster cheddar and Cornish Nettle Yarg, all served with sourdough crackers, grapes, figs and chutneys. British charcuterie includes the likes of Dairy cow beef salami, Dorset Coppa and Islington saucisson.

Perfectly positioned near Liverpool Street station and a stone’s throw from Spitalfields Market and Brick Lane, the bar offers the ideal space to meet, relax and unwind – whether you’re travelling in the city, catching up with friends after-work or looking for a first date spot to sweep them off their feet.

Plus, with space for up to 100 guests, make The Bishop’s Vaults your next party destination with the option to exclusively hire the underground space for your own intimate do.

Now open from 12pm-11pm, Tuesday to Saturday, the bar accepts both bookings and walk-ins, with the option for private hire, plus future plans for live music nights and seasonal events.

