You can experience a slice of La Dolce Vita in the heart of Soho with the opening of Bocconcino Soho on Thursday 21st September. The renowned Italian restaurant from Mayfair – famed for its authentic Italian cuisine, wood-fired pizzas and handmade pastas – will open its second restaurant on 59 Great Marlborough Street. Prepare for refined Italian dining with a contemporary flair.

Open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, we expect a luxurious dining experience full of Italian soul, including new aperitivo dishes and a first for Bocconcino, cicchetti (Venetian inspired small dishes specially designed for sharing) with mini versions of its popular handmade pasta and antipasti, served alongside signature wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood and meats. The menu, created by Head Chef Simone Serafini – previously of Cecconi’s and private members’ club 5 Hertford Street – will take diners on a culinary journey across Italy with dishes playing homage to the country’s myriad of regions.

Feast on Bocconcino favourites such as Tagliatelle with Black Truffle or Tagliatelle with Pistachio Pesto and Sicilian Red Prawns (available in full or cicchetti servings) as well as the popular Pizza Diavola, made fresh by pizzaiolos using traditional Roman dough. Chef Simone will also introduce a Tasting Menu, inspired by his upbringing in Florence and Turin.

There will be an extensive selection of cocktails featuring both classic and contemporary creations, plus a generous wine list (specialising in Italian wines but also featuring well-known brands from across the globe) as well as small, artisan producers from across Italy.

📍London | Bocconcino Soho, 59 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7JY

Hattingley Valley x Cinnamon Kitchen City Anniversary Supper Club

Friday 8th September, 6pm – 9pm

Renowned Hampshire winery, Hattingley Valley, is teaming up with Vivek Singh’s trailblazing, modern Indian restaurant, Cinnamon Kitchen City, for an exclusive English wine pairing supper club to mark the restaurant’s 15th anniversary and 10 years of award-winning wines from Hattingley Valley. Expect a canapé reception followed by five delicately spiced feasting courses each paired with different medal winning English Hattingley wines. Ticket are £95pp.

📍London | Cinnamon Kitchen City, 9 Devonshire Square, EC2M 4YL

Down Hall Pop + Bark Golden Retriever Café

Sunday 10th September, 1:15pm – 3:15pm

For the dog lovers (and I am one) among us, and specifically the proud owners of Golden Retrievers and their fans, Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estaate has teamed up with leading canine events company, Pop + Bark, to put on the largest outdoor Golden Retriever event on 10th September. You can enjoy “a totally paw-some day” (groan) exploring the grounds of the 19th century Italianate mansion, drink at the Pupuccino Bar, indulge in delicious food at the human and pup BBQ, shop at the outdoor market and pose for the puparazzi, all whilst socialising with other glorious goldies and dog enthusiasts! Adults £16.25, children £8.25.

📍 Essex | Down Hall Hotel, Spa & Estate, Matching Road, Hatfield Heath, Essex, CM22 7AS

Ibiza Live Orchestra with ALR Music at The Folly by Drake & Morgan

Saturday 30th September, 12pm – 6pm

Can’t make it to the Ibiza closing parties this year? Drake & Morgan may have just the soiree to save any White Isle FOMO with an epic Ibiza Live Orchestra performance at The Folly by Drake & Morgan. Party to iconic dance anthems while enjoying a two-course brunch featuring sharing starters and a selection of mains. Experience the sound of the Balearic Islands with live horns, percussions, strings and singers, plus DJ performances. Tickets with two-courses of food cost £49.95pp, or for the entertainment only ticket it’s £20pp.

📍 London | The Folly by Drake & Morgan, 41 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BT

M Threadneedle Street: Tokyo Brunch

Every Saturday in September, 12pm – 3pm (DJ plays 12-4pm)

After a summer hiatus, M Threadneedle Street’s Tokyo Brunch is back From Saturday 9th September, with free flowing cocktails, gorgeous cherry blossom décor and a range of Asian small plates to dive into. Resident DJs will be spinning the decks with weekend soundtracks every Saturday, and for those looking to take it up a notch, you can sing your heart out in the restaurant’s new Karaoke Room. The Saturday brunch includes starter sharing plates of dim sum, wagyu beef & tofu bao buns, pork belly yakitori followed by mains such as chicken ramen and kimchi fried rice alongside 90 minutes of unlimited cocktails from classics to oriental serves. Three courses plus unlimited cocktails: £70 per person. Upgrade to free-flowing Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne for an additional £70 per person.

📍 London | M Threadneedle Street, Unit 2 & 3, 60 Threadneedle St, London EC2R 8HG

Bourne & Hollingsworth x Lanique Seaside Street Bar

Every Tuesday – Sunday in September, 5pm -10pm

Creative cocktail institution, Bourne & Hollingsworth, is bringing flavours of the ocean to Fitzrovia this summer with the launch of a unique street bar in partnership with Lanique Spirit of Rose. Influenced by the tranquility of the coast, the intimate outdoor bar transports guests to the seaside, right in the heart of the city with scalloped umbrellas and a seascape backdrop. With unique grid-worthy cocktails mixed and muddled by some of the best bartenders in the business, Bourne & Hollingsworth Fitzrovia is the perfect spot for guests to enjoy a refreshing post-work tipple in the sunshine before heading inside to party until the early hours.

📍 London | Bourne & Hollingsworth, 28 Rathbone Place, London W1T 1JF

WINE & CHAMPAGNE EVENTS

Great Northern Hotel – Journey Through Italy

Monday 25th September, 5-7pm

Great Northern Hotel’s ‘Journey Through Italy’ wine series is back and taking place at its intimate events space, The Carriage. Guests will enjoy four glasses of stunning wine from award-winning producer Piemonte along with delicious small plates, each perfectly paired to complement the wine. Tickets cost £25pp.

📍 London | Great Northern Hotel, Pancras Rd, London N1C 4TB

The Seven Grapes Champagne Masterclass at St Pancras Brasserie by Searcys

Thursday 28th September, 6.30pm-9:30pm

Raise a glass and uncork your knowledge of all things fizz with a champagne masterclass and paired dinner at St Pancras Brasserie by Searcys. Taking place in the intimate surrounds of the Tasting Room, discover the world of champagne by exploring the different grapes varieties through a guided tasting, perfectly paired with a three-course dinner of seasonal dishes. Part of Searcys Series, the monthly champagne masterclass is now available to book, with future dates and themes set for October and November. £95pp.

📍 London | St Pancras Brasserie by Searcys, London N1C 4QL

