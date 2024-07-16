Lebanese food is sometimes described as being the Italian of the Middle East. And with good reason – everyone loves it. Slow cooked lamb, rice, dates, hummus, amazing breads, grilled meats and vegetables. Seriously, what’s not to like, and there is a lot to fall in love with.

It ever-evolving mix of longstanding customs and new dishes pinched from the various hegemonic powers that passed in and then passed out. The Ottomans introduced Lebanon to lamb, while the French prescribed pastries like flan and croissants. Meanwhile, core dishes like flatbread, hummus, and various riffs on shawarma persisted as the backdrop of Lebanon’s decidedly eclectic table.

Lebanese food is not only delicious and distinctive, but is best explored at an unhurried pace over the duration of many, many enjoyable courses, preferably at an Iftar in the early evening heat. Perhaps one of my most memorable experiences in the Middle East was a long Iftar in Jeddah, looking out over the sea and red ribbons of dusk.

Now we are not getting much early evening heat in London this summer. However, we are saved a little by the return of Najma Lebanon to the InterContinental London Park Lane. Following a successful residency last summer, Najma Lebanon is once again bringing the flavours of Lebanese cuisine to Mayfair.

Najma Lebanon is open until the end of October and you can expect an authentic taste of the Middle East with a plethora of aromatic sharing dishes which champion the delightful scents and fragrant spices of Lebanon. Najma means ‘star’ in Arabic and they reflect this in the backdrop of deep blues and gold hues which feature throughout the restaurant’s décor.

There is are set menus (from £65pp) or a’la carte, but either way Najma’s menus are designed for sharing, with hot and cold mezzeh small plates to refreshing salads and dishes straight off the grill. You could start with classics such as Hummus Bi Tahineh and Baba Ghanouj, or a more modern offering of Roasted Chicken Wings with lemon and chilli garlic sauce and Batata Harrah – crispy potatoes with punchy paprika, garlic, lemon and coriander.

Larger plates straight from the grill include the signature Whole Sea Bass with sautéed spinach, dakkous and a saffron cream sauce (sign me up…), and a Shish Tawouk of marinated chicken thighs with beetroot hummus, alongside platters of Minted Lamb chops with za’atar-spiced chips, and a Roasted Vegetable & Chickpea Tagine with warm khobez flatbread. There is also a selection of light and fresh salads including traditional Tabbouleh and Fattouche.

This being Lebanese food, desserts are both essential and awesome: Sticky Date Pudding and Kunafa Cheesecake, plus a Baklava table to take your pick of homemade bites.

The extensive wine list, featuring wines from across the globe, also including a selection of Lebanese wines such as the sparkling Mersel LebNat Gold and Lebnani Abyad White. There is also appropriately a long and carefully curated list of low and no wines, along with cocktails including three French-press style sharing cocktails, such as Pomme-Grenade of Cachaça with pomegranate and lemon juice and a sumac-infused simple syrup (non-alcoholic version includes CleanCo R) and Quatre Saisons with vodka (or CleanCo V), lemon juice, orange and soda water.

Hmmm, cannot wait to try this place.

Najma Lebanon is now open every Thursday – Monday from 5pm to 12am at InterContinental London Park Lane

Najma Lebanon – InterContinental Park Lane, One Hamilton Place, Park Ln, London W1J 7QY

https://parklane.intercontinental.com/najma-lebanon – @icparklane

