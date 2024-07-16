Vaughan Gething is quitting as Welsh First Minister after four members of his Government resigned and demanded he left office.

He said he had “taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister” and will now discuss a timetable for the election of his successor.

Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn and a furore about donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader, while Labour’s co-operation deal in the Senedd with Plaid Cymru has collapsed.

He was only elected to the role in March and in a statement said he had “hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership” but “I recognise that this is not possible”.

In a defiant message, he denied any wrongdoing: “My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics.”

Related: Rayner hits back at Trump running mate’s claim that the UK is ‘Islamist’ country