Modern Lebanese bakery Common Breads has launched in London’s Belgravia, bringing the street food classics of Beirut to West London.

Inspired by Lebanon’s traditional bakeries, it marks the UK hospitality debut of co-founders and childhood friends, Abbas Fawaz, Abbas Zein, and Kamal El Zein.

Common Breads offers a concise made-to-order menu showcasing two of Lebanon’s most popular bakes: purse-shaped ka’ak and manouche flatbreads, served alongside fresh Middle Eastern salads, snacks and desserts.

Using a contemporary approach to time-honoured recipes, Common Breads crafts its signatures seven days a week – sustaining the generations-old legacy of Beirut’s iconic bakehouses in London.

A widely-beloved Lebanese snack, ka’ak is made by shaping dough into a purse-like shape before topping with sesame (classic), nigella, or ‘everything’ seasoning.

Fresh from the oven, the bakers at Common Breads transfer their ka’ak to hooks in the kitchen window for cooling – displaying them the way street vendors would traditionally on their bicycles in Beirut. Visitors can purchase the bread to enjoy on its own, or as a sandwich with fillings including: Lebanese ‘makanek’ sausage with green tahini and chilli jam, Mushroom shawarma with seven spice and pickles, and Omelette ‘ejjeh’ with green tomato chutney and garlic toum.

As for manouche, the flatbread staples are baked to order, with classic breakfast toppings of Za’atar and akkawi cheese available alongside more creative combinations, like Courgette, halloumi and chilli honey, Chicken Musakhan with caramelised onion, cumin and green salsa, and Beef kafta with lemon aioli and parsley.

Alongside its speciality bakes, Common Breads serves a selection of snacks, salads and desserts from its counter. Available for eat-in or takeaway, these include small bites like Pumpkin kibbeh and Spinach fatayer – as well as a Bulgur wheat and chickpea tabbouleh, Harissa and tahini slaw with carrots and dried apricots, and Roasted butternut squash with shanklish (Middle Eastern blue cheese) and red cabbage. Best enjoyed with coffee and tea supplied by Ozone and Good and Proper, sweet treats include Knafeh (kataifi pastry with ricotta, nuts and orange blossom), Chocolate tahini brownies, and Date and peanut butter cheesecake on a ka’ak crumb.

The 10-cover bakery was designed by MA Studio, inspired by the classic features of Lebanese architecture. Wood finishes add a warm depth to the room via its statement archway, wall panels and large shelves, where a collection of Middle Eastern cookbooks and pantry items – like za’atar and a variety of flavoured tahini – are displayed for sale.

Two perpendicular counters form the centrepiece, tiled with backgammon-inspired checkers in honour of one of Lebanon’s favourite pastimes. Set against the glass-walled kitchen, these frame the bakers at work and contrast the industrial flooring, chosen to mimic the look of sesame seeds used across the menu. Emphasising a commitment to Lebanese craft, custom ka’ak-shaped light fixtures come from Fabraca Studios, adorning the walls alongside photography from Tanya Traboulsi – depicting scenes from the ka’ak bakery beneath her apartment in Beirut. In warmer months, a 10-cover outdoor terrace also offers the perfect spot to enjoy baked goods in the sunshine.

Common Breads is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday – Sunday.

