A vote of no confidence against Rishi Sunak is looking more likely before the next general election, with bookies’ odds shortening significantly following the House of Lords vote on Sunak’s Rwanda Treaty.

The Lords voted to delay ratification of the treaty, which saw the odds for the Prime Minister to face a vote of no confidence before the next general election plummet from 9/2 to 7/2, the shortest they have been to date.

However, the Prime Minister is still 2/11 to avoid this scenario before the next election.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Following the Rwanda plan’s first defeat in the House of Lords, Rishi Sunak is now at an all-time low of 7/2 in the betting to face a vote of no confidence before the next general election.

“Although still 2/11 not to have to deal with this damning vote, there seems to have been a significant decrease in confidence surrounding Sunak’s leadership from his peers in recent weeks.”

Rishi Sunak Specials

To Face a Vote of No Confidence Before Next General Election:

Yes 7/2 No 2/11

