Anthony Scaramucci has responded to rumours that Nigel Farage could have a job offer from Donald Trump in the best possible way.

The American financier, who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications under the Trump administration, spoke to Robert Peston about the possibility of the former UKIPer taking up a position in Washington.

Farage has told TalkTV presenter Julia Hartley-Brewer that he has a “firm job offer” on the table related to Trump’s US re-election campaign.

In an interview with the broadcaster, the ex-Brexit Party leader Farage said he’s been offered the chance to “indirectly” help the Republican candidate’s fresh bid for the White House.

“I do actually have a very firm job offer on the table from America, which is very, very tempting,” Farage said.

“It’s a confidential offer, obviously, but it would be very heavily involved with the election campaign. Obviously, who becomes president of America matters.”

Responding to the rumours, Scaramucci said: “With Nigel Farage, can we leave him on your side of the pond?

“He’s another human wrecking ball disaster kind of person. He’s done enough damage to your country, let’s leave him in your country”

Watch the clip in full below:

Robert Preston, "Nigel Farage has just said he has been offered a really exciting job by Donald Trump"



Anthony Scaramucci, "With Nigel Farage, can we leave him on your side of the pond? He's another human wrecking ball disaster kind of person. He's done enough damage to your… pic.twitter.com/pTev2HXzxF — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 15, 2024

