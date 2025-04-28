McVitie’s is set to open an immersive pop-up in London to celebrate a hundred years of the chocolate digestive.

Edible portraits of David Bowie, Sir Trevor McDonald and Dame Judi Dench will all be on display at The McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience, which will open this week in celebration of the nation’s favourite biscuit’s 100th birthday.

It will open to the public for free from Friday 2 – Monday 5 May, from 11am – 7pm and the portraits will sit within a dedicated gallery area of the concept store, alongside a collection of other biscuit-based artwork.

The art collection will feature pieces inspired by, and some made from, McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives. They may look delicious, but they’re strictly for viewing only!

Alongside the portraits, visitors can explore an interactive timeline tracing how McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have remained a staple of British culture for a century, while also enjoying exclusive chocolate digestive creations at the Biscuit Bar and getting their hands on limited-edition merch – all set to make this a celebration as iconic as the biscuit itself.

Benazir Barlet-Batada, Marketing Director for McVitie’s, comments: “As an all-round icon and the True Original of the biscuit world, McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives have long been intertwined with British culture and history, making it only fitting to immortalise other British icons in biscuit form as part of our 100th anniversary celebrations.

“From Bowie’s first UK number one hit in 1975, to Dame Judi Dench’s Oscar triumph, and Sir Trevor McDonald’s historic knighthood in 1999, these biscuits have been there through the decades, witnessing countless legendary moments. The portraits created by Ed are truly remarkable works of art, and the perfect way to play testament to McVitie’s rich heritage.”

Information on the McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives Experience:

Location: Below the Lights, 44-48 Regent Street, Piccadilly, W1, London

Dates: Friday 2nd May to Monday 5th May 2025 Opening times: 11AM – 7PM

Entry: Entry is free, no booking required.

