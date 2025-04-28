Volodymyr Zelensky has warned Americans that Russia is ‘not your friend’ as uncertainty lingers over a potential peace deal in Ukraine.

Over the last few days, there have been a number of reports over what a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would look like, with US president Donald Trump suggesting Ukraine may have to give up some land in a deal.

This has caused tension between Trump and Zelensky, who has been adamant that Ukraine would not accept such a proposal and would never legally recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

In a new interview, Zelensky has sent a message to Americans – and perhaps Trump – urging them to remember who their allies are in the war.

Addressing Americans during an interview with Ben Shapiro, the Ukrainian president said his country is “fighting for your rights, just as for our own, we are fighting for our values, just as much as yours.”

He continued: “We are fighting Russians – your enemy, not your friends. We want to have this understanding and recognition in the United States: we are your partners.”

Later in the interview, Zelensky said it would be a “failure of the United States” if they allowed Putin to win.

Over the weekend, Trump and Zelensky met at the funeral of Pope Francis. Afterwards, the White House said the 15-minute meeting had been “very productive” whilst Zelensky said the meeting was “very symbolic” and “has potential to become historic.”

