As we embark on Random Acts of Kindness week, many of you might be thinking what you can do to commemorate the occassion.

Perhaps you’ll offer to do the shopping for an elderly neighbour, maybe donate to charity, reconnect with an old friend or pay a compliment to a stranger.

Now, Britain’s biggest craft brewer is doing their bit to celebrate the goodwill week as they are giving away one million free pints this week!

Brewdog is aiming to giveaway one million pints of Cold Beer to celebrate the run up to Random Acts of Kindness Week.

The giveaway is happening across all BrewDog bars in England between 4pm and 5pm from Monday 10th February until Friday 14th February.

The company assures customers there’s no catch or secret password, beer lovers can just visit their local BrewDog bar and pick up their free pint to help the craft brewer achieve their target of giving away one million pints in five hours across five days.

That’s approximately 200,000 pints per hour and 3,333 pints per minute.

BrewDog was founded by James Watt and Martin Dickie in Fraserburgh in 2007. It now produces over 80 million litres of beer.

Random Acts of Kindness week runs from February 9 to 15 with Random Acts of Kindness day taking place on Monday 17 February.

