For many a Londoner one of the best open secrets of the last few years has been the Deli Warehouse in Battersea. Tucked away on a trading estate between Wandsworth Road and Battersea Power Station is a trade warehouse for gourmet foods and open to the public five days a week. It’s part of Harvey & Brockless who supply many of the 5-star hotels and top restaurants around the country, so a visit seemed to be in order.

A few minutes walk from Battersea Power Station tube to the destination, a cavernous opening into a warehouse -there are definitely no frills here. The friendly and informative manager, Deke, gave me a Hi-Viz jacket and a hairnet (it’s a BRC-certified facility, so there are hygiene and health & safety rules!), and in I went.

First things first, it’s a giant fridge. Secondly, there’s basic racking and lighting, this is a working warehouse, not a shop which made it a more interesting experience.

So, what’s on offer? There is a section of racks mostly with cheeses, charcuterie and oils which are their core business. But it was the cheeses that mostly grabbed my attention, there were one or two familiar offerings but in the main, it was a treasure house of artisan cheeses from the UK, France and Italy, some also from their own creamery in the West Country. Sides of smoked salmon, cartons of stuffed red peppers, packs of Iberico ham, and so on. There’s even a wine dispenser (bring your own bottles if you like). They also help create, to-order cheese wedding cakes by stacking cheeses.

My haul included a big Lancashire Bomb, a Beppino Occelli (which I was told is a top Italian mountain cheese), a Petit Morin Truffe d’Ete (I don’t need to translate as I know that our readers are all polyglot foodies), and a big wedge of 30 month matured Parmesan. There were more items too but shopping lists never make for interesting reading.

I bought more than I should’ve but that’s between me, my conscience, and my trousers.

It is worth noting that even at trade prices this is not to be compared with a supermarket, these are mostly gourmet products, many in catering sizes (better value/kg), and usually destined for upmarket restaurants and hotels, but for lovers of fine foods it’s a great find, and I’ll definitely be going back there.

The Deli Warehouse at Harvey & Brockless

15 Linford Street, London SW8 4UP

Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-5pm

Open Sunday 11am-3pm

Bank Holiday Opening Hours may differ