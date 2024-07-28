Tom Kerridge, the Michelin-starred celebrity chef, opened The Butcher’s Tap & Grill in December 2023 on the corner of Tryon Street and Elystan Place, a stone’s throw from the King’s Road and a short walk from Sloane Square tube station. What a great idea that was.

The Butcher’s Tap & Grill occupies the site of a former pub in Chelsea, The Queen’s Head which closed in 2016, and achieves its goal to be an unpretentious community hub by cleverly combining the enduring appeal of the British pub with the humming atmosphere of a grill house, complete with a mouth-watering selection of British meat, honest pints (and lager) and a great wine list.

The Butcher’s Tap & Grill is certainly lively, with modern music playing softly in the background, and is full of both drinkers and diners. It is also a haven for sports lovers since it has several television screens discretely set into glazed tiles on its walls, reminiscent of a traditional pub, which enable its patrons to watch a variety of sporting events while they eat and drink.

It also achieves a grill house feel with features such as cow horns on the walls and a sizeable glass-fronted meat locker near the entrance. In addition, it has seating outside which offers fresh air and a glimpse of various tranquil streets in Chelsea for those who wish to enjoy a quiet pint or glass of wine in the sunshine.

Turning to the food, it is simply fantastic, the portions are generous and it is great value. The “While You Wait” sharing boards should not be missed, particularly the delicate Cumberland sausage scotch egg, the filling fried mac’n’cheese bites and the grilled chorizo in oil. The cuts of British meat are of the highest quality, the chateaubriand is succulent and cooked to a perfect tenderness and the burgers are super. The peppercorn and white wine sauces add even more flavour, everything is served casually on neat trays and Tom Kerridge’s team is knowledgeable and welcoming.

The wine list has been selected with careful thought and the red wines include vintages from Argentina, Georgia, Italy and the popular Thracian Valley in Bulgaria, located along its border with Greece and Turkey.

To the delight of Chelsea residents, the Butcher’s Tap & Grill threw itself into Chelsea in Bloom 2024, constructing a “Pirates Feast”, a wooden pirate ship filled with edible flowers which won the coveted Innovation Award.

This pirate theme, which is dear to Tom Kerridge, affords a curious maritime coincidence. Tryon Street, on which The Butcher’s Tap & Grill is located, is named after Vice Admiral Sir George Tryon, the commander of the British Mediterranean fleet, who perished at sea in 1893 when his flagship vessel, HMS Victoria, collided with another warship in his fleet and sank.

The Butcher’s Tap & Grill will not disappoint those who seek a casual, fun grill house/ pub experience in SW3 with an outstanding menu.

