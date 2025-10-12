A restaurant in London has created the culinary creation we didn’t know we needed with a brand-new take on the classic Sunday roast.

Black Tap in Soho has rolled out the Sunday Roast Burger which layers a prime beef patty with tender roast beef, pigs in blankets, and rich gravy, all sandwiched between two golden Yorkshire puddings.

It’s served alongside a full trimmings plate of roast potatoes, carrots, and broccoli, bringing together the comfort of a traditional Sunday roast with an American flair.

“We wanted to put a Black Tap spin on the Sunday roast, and this burger is truly a showstopper,” Black Tap Co-Founder, Julie Mulligan said. “London has embraced our Soho flagship, and this dish brings together the city’s love of tradition with our playful twist”.

Located beneath the landmark Piccadilly Lights, Black Tap Soho spans two stories and 5,000 square feet, complete with a vibrant, street-art-inspired interior, a full bar, patio dining, and a coveted late-night license.

Guests can also experience the brand’s viral Guinness CrazyShake, which has been making the rounds on social after being launched earlier this year.

The concoction blends half pint of Guinness, a chocolate-flavoured shake base, chocolate sauce, a vanilla-frosted rim rolled in white chocolate chips and whipped cream.

And, because this just isn’t enough, it’s all topped with a slice of Guinness chocolate cake and a chocolate brownie. It is available in 0% form too, if you’re swerving alcohol.