A London-bases seafood restaurant has teamed up with an iconic breakfast staple to bring its punters an unlikely duo that they claim is a match made in culinary heaven.

Wright Brothers, which boasts outlets in Borough Market and Battersea Power Station, has teamed up with HP Sauce to prove that the spice-infused flavour isn’t just for breakfast.

In fact, it’s the perfect partner for one of the ocean’s finest shellfish, which is enjoying a remarkable revival as one of the TikTok food trends of 2024.

The rich umami and delicate sweetness of fresh oysters find a delightful balance with the tangy, vinegary bite of HP Sauce, creating a symphony of flavours that’s both surprising and satisfying.

The sauce’s acidity cuts through the creamy texture of the oysters, enhancing their natural taste while adding a zesty depth that will leave taste buds swimming.

To celebrate the start of oyster season and encourage food enthusiasts to explore new horizons, HP Sauce and Wright Brothers are hosting a unique gastronomic experience: the HP Happy Hour.

From 5th September and for the following two months, seafood lovers can indulge in oysters with a tantalizing HP Hogwash for just £1 a pop.

But the culinary adventure doesn’t stop there.

For those looking to dive deeper into the world of HP Sauce pairings, Wright Brothers will also be serving up a special treat: the HP Haddock Scotch of the Day.

This culinary creation brings together the smoky, flaky goodness of haddock with the bold, tangy zest of HP Sauce, wrapped up in a perfectly cooked scotch egg.

Georgina Fotopoulou, Marketing Manager at HP said; “There’s no denying that the UK has a longstanding love affair with HP Sauce, and with the tangy brown stuff famous for complementing some of Britain’s most iconic meals – from fry ups to bacon butties – it’s basically a national treasure. But our partnership with The Wright Brothers brings a whole new combo to awaken the senses with a delicious umami boost – and with the nation’s eagerness to try new culinary experiences, we’re excited to bring this unexpected collab to life.”

Robin Hancock, Co-Founder and COO at Wright Brothers said; “We are excited to be teaming up with HP Sauce, a historical and iconic brand, for this campaign. Wright Brothers is all about oysters and seafood and we have come up with some great food pairings with HP sauce. We are looking forward to surprising all food loving generations with the flexibility of HP sauce with our delicious oysters and seafood.”

