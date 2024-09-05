Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died after she was doused in petrol and set on fire by her former boyfriend.

The Ugandan runner, who finished 44th in the marathon at the Paris 2024 games, suffered 80 per cent burns after being attacked in her house in Kenya on Sunday.

On Thursday, a Ugandan official confirmed the 33-year-old had died at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital after her organs failed.

MTRH acting Director Dr Owen Menach said: “Unfortunately, we lost her after all her organs failed last night.”

He said the hospital would give a full report on the matter later in the day, Kenya’s The Star newspaper reports.

In a statement on social media, Uganda’s Athletics Federations paid tribute to Cheptegei.

They wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

On Monday, Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom said Cheptegei’s former boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, bought a can of petrol before pouring it on her and setting her on fire after she’d returned home from church.

This was said to be after a disagreement over a piece of land in western Trans Nzoia County, where Cheptegui had moved to be closer to the superior Kenyan training facilities.

Ndiema is also receiving treatment in hospital, but with less severe burns.

Kosiom is quoted as saying, per the BBC: “The couple were heard quarrelling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

Cheptegei’s parents claimed their daughter and Ndiema were “just friends.”

Her father Joseph told the Star earlier this week: “They were just friends and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter.”

Cheptegei made her Olympic debut in Paris, having qualified for the marathon after setting a personal best of 2.22.47 at the Abu Dhabi Marathon in December 2022, according to the Paris Olympics website.

In 2023, she finished 14th in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships.

She also won gold at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand, in 2022.

