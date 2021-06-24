











If you’re feeling a bit down about not jetting off on your usual summer holiday this year, fear not – there’s a new beach in town. Located just off the banks of the River Thames, at Gabriel’s Wharf, Limin’ Beach Club is an ideal place to enjoy the sunshine. The space originally opened last year, but the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic caused issues, inspiring the team behind Limin’ Beach Club to put all of their energy into summer 2021.

The venue features three outdoor beaches, bars serving up beers and rum punch (in pineapples), and Caribbean barbecue dishes – such as jerk chicken, soft shell crab, and barbecued sweetcorn – all to the backdrop of Soca beats.

A Peckham resident, originally from Trinidad, Sham Mahabir set up Limin’ Beach Club, having promised to bring Trinidadian food to the masses as soon as he arrived in the UK over 20 years ago. Here, the menu focuses on small plates such as masala chips, aloo pies, wings, and great cocktails: Mr Rum’s Punch and Hemming-my-way are particularly popular.

Limin’ (pronounced ‘lime-in’) is Trinbagonian for relaxing in good company with food, drink, music, and barrels of laughter – and it looks like that’s exactly what’s on offer at Limin’ Beach Club.

The venue has also partnered with Hedkandi to host a Beach Kandy Party on Sunday 27th June. The celebration will feature live DJ sets from Hedkandi founder Mark Doyle, as well as Andy Norman, John Jones, Chris Hayton, and even live saxophone from Emma Frampton. This will also mark the first Hedkandi event since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Freedom Day may have been delayed, but summer certainly hasn’t been cancelled.

Tickets for Limin’ Beach Club’s Beach Kandi Party are priced from £35 each, sold in tables of 4-6 people, and are available from designmynight.com.

RELATED: 20 best beer gardens in London